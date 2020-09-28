Top 5 Biggest Kardashian Family Scandals

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been in the spotlight more than a few times for some notorious scandals. From leaked sex tapes and nude photographs, to promoting unhealthy products, to marriages and divorces, the family has faced their fair share of scandalous moments.

Kris Jenner even admitted that they’ve had more than a few unfortunate situations. “We’ve seen a storm or two in our day, and we definitely have been through a lot of crazy stuff,” Jenner said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 24. “And what I’ve learned is that the storm does pass, and as hard as it is along the way you do hopefully come away with a lesson.”

Here’s what you need to know about the five biggest Kardashian-Jenner family scandals:

Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape marked the first major Kardashian-Jenner scandal. Once upon a time, Kim Kardashian wasn’t always the superstar that she is today. In 2002, Kardashian (22-years-old at the time) and then boyfriend Ray J – full name Willie Norwood – privately filmed themselves having sex.

While Kardashian said the tape was only for her and Ray J’s eyes, someone eventually leaked the tape to Vivid Entertainment in 2007. The porn company took the tape and later released it as a 41-minute movie titled, “Kim Kardashian, Superstar.” Kardashian sued Vivid Entertainment to try and stop distribution, but she settled for a reported $5 million. Kardashian and Ray J called it quits two years prior to the leak in 2005.

Kardashian also revealed that she was high on ecstasy when the two made the tape and during her first wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. “I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen…Everyone knows it, like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial

Every KarJenner has had their fair share of partnerships, ads, commercials, and promotions. But some members of the family – most recently Scott Disick and Brody Jenner – have received public backlash for their involvement. Most notably, Kendall Jenner starred in a 2017 controversial commercial for Pepsi.

The commercial attempted to illustrate the political climate and Black Lives Matter movement at the time. It then ended when Kendall Jenner walked up to a line of police officers, handed one officer a can of Pepsi, and all issues of racism and police brutality had been solved with a single can of soda. The commercial immediately received intense criticism, and Pepsi pulled the commercial shortly after.

Jenner never publicly responded to the situation until the KUWTK season 14 premiere six months after the commercial aired. The 24-year-old model explained that when she originally got the offer, she was thrilled to appear in commercials that once featured stars like Beyoncé and Michael Jackson. “I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams,” she said in a confessional. “But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, that I completely shut down.”

Later on in the episode, Jenner confides in her older sister and scandal expert, Kim. “This is the first time you’ve had a scandal,” Kim told her. “This is your first real experience with something like this.” Jenner responded, “Yeah, but it’s a very bad one.” Kim agreed but reassured her that it will eventually blow over. Jenner still eventually broke down crying, and said, “Obviously, if I knew that this was going to be the outcome, I would have never done something like this…I would never purposely hurt someone, ever. You don’t know when you’re in the moment, and, I just felt so f****** stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that’s what got me the most, is that I would have ever made anyone else upset.”

The Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods Cheating Triangle

This latest scandal destroyed a seven-year family friendship and a three-year relationship. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016 and eventually welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018. But shortly before Kardashian gave birth to True, cheating rumors about the Cleveland Cavaliers first began to circulate.

The two worked things out and continued their relationship until February 2019 when they called it quits after a major cheating bombshell. Tristan Thompson hooked up with Jordyn Woods – Kylie Jenner’s then best friend since 2012 – while Kardashian and Thompson were still together in February 2019. A family friend called Kardashian and told her she saw Thompson and Woods making out at a house party.

“I don’t even know if I should tell you this,” a voice, which reportedly appears to be Larsa Pippen, told her on an episode of KUWTK. “Her legs were like in between his legs,” another voice told Kardashian. Kardashian broke up with Thompson after she found out, and Jenner also broke off her friendship with Woods.

Over a year-and-a-half later, Kardashian appears to have forgiven Thompson. The mom and dad have sparked romance rumors after multiple Instagram posts and stories, spending quarantine together, and Kris Jenner hinted that they could have another baby together. Woods and the KarJenner family – including Kylie – still haven’t reconciled, and Woods recently spoke on the scandal. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone,” Woods said on the YouTube series Now With Natalie on September 26. “I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Public Feud

Brother Rob Kardashian isn’t the first – and probably won’t be the last – to have a relationship go wrong while in the public eye. Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna dated on-and-off for over a year before calling it quits. Even though the two are no longer in a romantic relationship, they still work on co-parenting their three-year-old daughter Dream Reneé Kardashian.

When the two argued, they involved all their followers in on the action. In December 2016, Chyna’s Instagram account appeared to have been hacked by someone who posted conversations from her phone. The conversations – which have since been deleted – explained that Chyna was planning on leaving Kardashian all along. She reportedly “called him lazy, fat, insecure, claimed he was gay, said he had a hairy face and never changed his clothes, and even appeared to consider ‘slapping the sh*t’ out of him as she had done to her ex-boyfriend Tyga,” according to Cosmopolitan. Kardashian confirmed the hacker’s claims on Snpachat saying that Chyna took both Dream and all the food and ran off. The two reconciled two days later.

Breakup rumors circulated again in early July of 2017 after Chyna posted an Instagram – which she almost immediately deleted – with the caption, “Single. I’m happy.” Even though she deleted the Instagram post and kept quiet for a few days, Kardashian fired back shortly after.

On July 5, Kardashian posted a variety of now-deleted Instagrams. He initially posted an explicit photo of her with the caption, “This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.” He then shared a video of Chyna allegedly in bed with another man. “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he wrote in the caption. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f****** me and then this dude right after. U need help.” While the two remain civil co-parents, they’re still not on clear legal terms.

Kimye vs. Taylor Swift

When Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014, she also married into team Kanye. Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s feud notoriously began when Swift won the Best Female Video award at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Instead of quietly disagreeing, West jumped on stage, took the mic, and said, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!” And a feud was born.

West eventually called Swift to apologize for his behavior, and he even tweeted her an apology in 2010. Later that year, Swift performed her new song “Innocent” at the 2010 VMAs. The song pokes at Swift’s apology wit West, singing, “Who you are is not what you did. You’re still an innocent.” West takes the next two years to slowly take back his apology until he reveals that he never felt remorse for interrupting Swift. “I don’t have one regret,” he told The New York Times.

Then, the two appeared to have buried the drama when Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs. But in February 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which features the infamous lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.” Four months later, his music video shows naked celebrity wax figures all sleeping together – with West snuggling in between Kardashian and Swift.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Swift wasn’t pleased with the song nor the video and claimed West never said he asked her permission. After disagreeing with Swift’s statements, Kardashian posted a recorded phone call between West and Swift in July 2016. Swift appeared to agree to let West use her name and even thanked him for giving her a heads-up. After Kardashian posted the videos, Swift posted a statement asking to no longer be apart of this “narrative.”

But Swift fought back in 2017 when she released her album Reputation, with many songs referencing her Kimye battle. Over the next two years, Swift made it clear the three of them have not reconciled. She even called them “bullies.” Four years later, someone released the unedited video of the phone call. Kardashian gave one final message in March of 2020 defending her husband and ending with, “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares.”

