Why Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Broke Up

It’s been over four years since Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna publicly announced their relationship. Since then, Kardashian and Chyna have faced a series of relationship obstacles – from cheating allegations, to hacked Instagram photos, to lawsuits, they have a detailed history. The two ended their relationship in 2017, but still continue to work on a co-parenting relationship.

Kardashian and Chyna first made their relationship public in January of 2016. Blac Chyna posted a now-deleted Instagram photo with Kardashian’s arm in the background with the caption “the beginning” on January 25, 2016. Just two days later, Kardashian moved into Chyna’s house after years of living with his sister Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian proposed to Chyna a few months later on April 4, 2016. And on November 10, 2016, the two welcomed Dream Renée Kardashian. For the next year and a half, Kardashian and Chyna’s relationship took twists and turns before they eventually end it for good.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Have Broken Up More Than Once

The two dated with only a few familial hiccups for almost a year. Things started to go awry a month after Chyna gave birth to their daughter Dream. In December 2016, Kardashian and Chyna made their relationship troubles public. Chyna’s Instagram account appeared to have been hacked by someone who posted text conversations that they said were from her phone. The conversations – which have since been deleted – explained that Chyna was planning on leaving Kardashian all along. She reportedly “called him lazy, fat, insecure, claimed he was gay, said he had a hairy face and never changed his clothes, and even appeared to consider ‘slapping the sh*t’ out of him as she had done to her ex-boyfriend Tyga,” according to Cosmopolitan.

The hacker ended the posts by saying that Chyna has already taken Dream and left Kardashian. Kardashian confirmed the hacker’s claims on Snpachat when he posts a video of his empty house. He claimed that Chyna took both Dream and all the food and ran off. Chyna then took to Instagram to discredit Kardashian and the hacker’s claims.

“Those Messages OLD AF!” she wrote. “He only did this because when he went through my phone he couldn’t find anything to be mad about! He’s on snapchat acting hurt but he’s yet to come see Dream yet! He knows where we are! Honestly it’s only so much a person can take. Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic and then cover it up with gifts! I was verbally abused every other day. I was still there with nothing but high hopes for us!”

Two days later, Kardashian publicly apologized to Chyna via Instagram. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna,” he posted. “You are a great mother to our child and I love you.” Chyna then regramed his photo with a heart in the caption, appearing to have accepted his apology.

Kardashian and Chyna Officially Broke Up a Few Months Later

Since the social media outbursts in December of 2016, the two appeared to be getting along better. Breakup rumors circulated in early July of 2017 after Chyna posted an Instagram – which she almost immediately deleted – with the caption, “Single. I’m happy.” Even though she deleted the Instagram post and kept quiet for a few days, Kardashian fired back shortly after.

On July 5, Kardashian posted several Instagram posts claiming Chyna has cheated on him. “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he wrote in the caption for one of the videos. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f****** me and then this dude right after. U need help.” Kardashian also said that he “paid 100K” to help Chyna lose baby weight after she gave birth to Dream.

Unlike the previous social media episodes, Chyna and Kardashian didn’t reconcile afterwards. Chyna appeared on Good Morning America a few days later and told her side of the story. “I talked to Rob about everything,” she said. “The moral of the story is, he doesn’t respect me.”

The Parents Have Various Legal Battles

Only a few hours after appearing on Good Morning America, Chyna attained a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. The order said that Kardashian had to stay at least 100 yards away from her and can no longer post Instagram photos of Chyna, Dream, and Chyna’s other son Cairo. Kardashian’s lawyer apologized on behalf of him and said, “Both parents are going to work towards that goal” of co-parenting.

Just a few months later in September 2017, Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner sued Chyna for battery, assault, and vandalism. Kardashian claimed that Chyna had attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during a fight in December 2016. Jenner – who owned the home where the argument took place – claimed that Chyna destroyed over $100,000 worth of damages during the altercation. Jenner later dismissed her claims in March 2018.

Then in February 2020, Chyna filed a request for the court to dismiss Kardashian’s lawsuit. Her motion stated that she, “Did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.” Six months later on September 21, 2020, her motion to dismiss the case was denied.

Kardashian reportedly filed for primary custody of daughter Dream on January 8, 2020. Kardashian allegedly hopes to reduce Chyna’s time with Dream to weekends with a nanny present, according to TMZ.

