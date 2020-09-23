Jenner Breakup Makes Headlines Over Split Details

Another Jenner is back on the market. Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth – his most recent girlfriend – have broken up. But since their breakup, Jungwirth is reportedly already engaged to someone else. Jungwirth – who shares a child with One Direction member Louis Tomlinson – accepted her on-again off-again boyfriend’s proposal on September 22, according to TMZ.

Jenner and Jungwirth began dating earlier this year in May when fans spotted similar social media posts. The relationship turned more serious when Jenner introduced Jungwirth to his ex-wife and longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, TMZ reported. The 37-year-old reality personality ended things with Jungwirth when “they were getting too serious too fast,” according to TMZ. Jenner had already allegedly met Freddie Reign – her and Tomlinson’s four-year old son – a source told TMZ.

New couple alert? Brody Jenner and Louis Tomlinson’s ex Briana Jungwirth hanging out in Malibu and posting almost identical Insta stories. pic.twitter.com/FpuNxE0G9g — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) May 22, 2020

Only a month after the breakup, Jungwirth’s on-again off-again boyfriend Nick Gordon proposed in Las Vegas, TMZ reported. Jungwirth posted an Instagram photo with Gordon on September 22 in front of the Paris Hotel and Casino, with the caption, “10 years of knowing you and I knew all along you were my soulmate. I love you!” While the photo cuts off before her ring finger, it marks her first Instagram with him in on her page. Gordon’s Instagram page only features photos since September 22, and half of them include Jungwirth.

Jenner’s Ex Also Dated Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner and ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter separated just over a year after tying the knot, but they still “see each other regularly,” according to People. The two met at a party in 2013 and continued to date for the next three years. Jenner and Carter moved in together in 2016 and he popped the question later that year. Two years later in June 2018, the couple got married off the coast of Indonesia, although they later confessed that the marriage wasn’t legally binding. “The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real,” Carter later wrote in an essay for Elle.

Jenner and Carter publicly announced their separation on August 2, 2019. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the couple’s reps told People. The couple filmed The Hills: New Beginnings together in early 2019, and sources confirmed it hurt them in the longterm. “Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage,” a source told People. “And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

Just nine days after their split, romance rumors circulated between Carter and singer Miley Cyrus. At the time, Cyrus was also going through a public separation. On August 11, she and husband Liam Hemsworth announced their split. Later that night, Cyrus and Carter are caught making out together while on vacation. Jenner even joked about their alleged hookup on Instagram, as seen below.

Cyrus and Carter continued to make headlines for over a month. The two were hot and heavy in a short amount of time, allegedly moving in together and even saying the L word to one another. They celebrated Carter’s birthday together, attended the VMAs together, and even wore matching outfits together.

The romance didn’t last too long, though. Cyrus and Carter ended their romantic relationship on September 21, 2019. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” a source told People. “But they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Briana Jungwirth Shares a Kid with Louis Tomlinson

After a short fling with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson in 2015, Jungwirth announced that she was pregnant with his baby. At the time, Tomlinson was on a break with on-again off-again girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Tomlinson and Jungwirth welcomed Freddie Reign in January 2016. The couple prioritizes co-parenting their now four-year-old son Freddie. “I try and spend as much time in England as I do LA and vice versa…to be there to see and go out with Freddie and all of that,” Tomlinson told Metro UK.

