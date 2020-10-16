Kardashian Family Member Complicates Reality Show

The Kardashian-Jenner family aren’t ones to shy away from the camera, but some family members require more than others. Brody Jenner told MTV that he would only take part in the reality series The Hills: New Beginnings if they filmed it in LA, according to TMZ.

Before the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings ended, MTV announced they’d be renewing the reality series reboot for a second season. They filmed just three episodes before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While the network was considering how to best film the show during COVID-19, one possibility was filming in another city or state, according to TMZ. MTV suggested renting a big house or resort and having the cast stay in a bubble, similar to the Bachelor and Big Brother.

Brody Jenner refused to go anywhere that wasn’t LA, production sources told TMZ. Jenner apparently insisted that since the show focuses on castmembers living their lives in LA, it didn’t make sense for him to travel somewhere else. After various conversations between Jenner and MTV, the network sided with Jenner, “realizing it couldn’t do the show without him,” according to TMZ. The sources added that the series will resume production in two to four weeks.

The Reality Series Hurt Jenner’s Relationship

The Hills: New Beginnings sounds like what it is. The spinoff series follows The Hills castmembers ten years after they last appeared on the show nearly ten years ago. “This time around the cast are 30somethings and many are at a pivotal crossroads in their personal and professional journey,” Nina L. Diaz, president of entertainment for MTV, told The Hollywood Reporter. “The cast let us into their lives to reveal some of the truths of their new reality and their real emotions as they experience these new beginnings.”

Brody Jenner and his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter both filmed the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings together in early 2019. Jenner – used to the spotlight from his family and The Hills – eased into the situation more than his wife. The two announced their separation on August 2, 2019, according to People. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the couple’s reps told People.

While there were various factors going into the decision, the show was a big one, according to People. “Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years,” a source told People in August 2019. “It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them.” The source added, “Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage, and it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

Brody Jenner Has Been Keeping Busy in the Outdoors

Even though Brody Jenner wants to stay in LA for the reality series, he has been traveling to various outdoorsy spots in the U.S. He and his trusted travel companion – his dog named Shooey – ventured across the country over the summer. Jenner wrote in an Instagram post that the two took an, “1800 mile journey from Salt Lake City through Yellowstone, Glacier National Park and back to Utah in 6 glorious days. Surround yourself with good people and fill your life with experiences.”

Jenner traveled to Glacier National Park in late July and made his way through Colorado. He posted Instagram photos in Maroon Bells and Aspen, both in Colorado. As soon as he returned to LA, his adventures didn’t stop. Jenner posted Instagram photos of him riding an ATV, surfing, and taking out an eFoil for a spin.

