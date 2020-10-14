The Kardashians are no strangers to social media and being in the public eye. While all the Kardashian-Jenners have significant social media followings, Caitlyn Jenner admits that she doesn’t compare to her daughters or step-children. “In my family, I’m nobody when it comes to Instagram,” Jenner says in a preview for the new Netflix show The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.

VideoVideo related to a kardashian-jenner calls themself a ‘nobody’ 2020-10-14T12:31:05-04:00

In the preview, Jenner is getting in some quality outdoors time with comedians Nikki Glaser and Bert Kreischer when the topic of Instagram comes up. Kreischer mentions he has about a million followers, and Glaser adds she has about half a million followers. Jenner then makes the comment that she’s a “nobody” on Instagram compared to her family members, to which Kreischer responds, “no s***!”

But Jenner’s version of a nobody differs from the other two. The 70-year-old YouTube creator mentions that she has about ten million followers on the platform, and Glaser and Kreischer are immediately impressed. “You have ten million followers?! Put these down let’s get our phones out and send a f****** tweet,” Kreischer exclaims.

The Kardashian-Jenners Are Among the Most Followed on Instagram

While Jenner’s ten million followers definitely isn’t nothing, it’s just a handful compared to her kids. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner rank in the top ten for most followed accounts on Instagram, according to Statista. Kim Kardashian reached 190 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, and she posted a celebratory photo. “190 Million seriously I love u guys so much!!!” She wrote in the caption. “I appreciate you all more than you know! Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future!”

Kylie Jenner ranks the highest among the family members for Instagram followers, with a whopping 198 million followers. Kendall Jenner takes the place after Kim Kardashian, with 140 million followers. Khloe Kardashian follows with 122 million followers, and Kourtney Kardashian falls a little behind, with 102 million followers. Still not too shabby.

As for the other Kardashian-Jenners, Caitlyn Jenner still ranks fairly high. Kris Jenner has nearly 37 million followers, Caitlyn Jenner has 10.4 million followers, Scott Disick has 24 million followers, Brody Jenner has 3.2 million followers, Rob Kardashian has 2 million followers, and Brandon Jenner has 1.2 million followers.

Kreischer Asked Jenner About Money

The Kardashians have made their wealth over the years in various ways. From businesses to promotions to a successful 20-year reality television career, the family has a significant net worth. In the preview for The Cabin, Kreischer randomly brings up the Kardashians’ success. “Do you ever ask your daughters if you could borrow money?” Jenner initially looks shocked but then laughs and responds. “No,” she replied. “I have 10 children, and not one child has asked me for a dime.”

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian rank highest in terms of Instagram followers as well as net worth. Kylie Jenner – who was once proclaimed the youngest billionaire by Forbes – recently received backlash for misleading the public about her net worth. “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” according to Forbes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, all of the sisters have had a hit to business. Forbes calculated that during the pandemic, Kylie Jenner’s net worth dropped to $700 million. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, scored a deal in June to sell a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to Coty, which valued her company at $1 billion, according to Forbes. Forbes also calculated that it puts Kim Kardashian’s net worth at $780 million, thus making her wealthier than Jenner.

‘The Cabin’ Dropped October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer | Official Trailer | NetflixBert Kreischer heads to a cabin in the woods to throw axes, milk goats, drink whiskey, and experience the ultimate cleanse. What could go wrong? Featuring Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura. Watch… 2020-09-23T13:30:00Z

In the reality show, Bert Kreischer invites his famous friends who also have a busy life. “My lifestyle is so chaotic,” he says in the trailer. But once everyone arrives at the cabin, they realize it’s not just any normal relaxing vacation. They’ll be participating in a number of physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness activities. Some of these include smashing watermelons with baseball bats, axe-throwing, paint-balling one another, cultivating honey from a bee farm, and even amateur archery, among many others.

The Cabin also features Kaley Cuoco, Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

READ NEXT: Kendall Jenner Called ‘Trashy’