A Jenner Is Joining a New Netflix Show

When one door closes, another one opens. Caitlyn Jenner is joining Kaley Cuoco and other celebrities in the new Netflix show, The Cabin. The Big Bang Theory actress and Jenner follow stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer into a cabin in the woods for a “purifying retreat.” The Netflix series drops on October 13.

In the reality show, Kreischer invites his other famous friends who also have a busy life. “My lifestyle is so chaotic,” he says in the trailer. But once everyone arrives at the cabin, they realize it’s not just any normal relaxing vacation. They’ll be participating in a number of physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness activities. Some of these include smashing watermelons with baseball bats, axe-throwing, paint-balling one another, cultivating honey from a bee farm, and even amateur archery, among many others.

Jenner and Cuoco are both active guests at the cabin retreat. At one point in the trailer, Kreischer asks Jenner, “Do you think we’re going to become friends?” To which Jenner somewhat jokingly responds, “No.” Later on in the night, Kuoco and Jenner sit by the fire with Kreischer who are all friendly once again. They’re drinking wine by a fire when Jenner raises her glass towards Kreischer and he says, “Cheers.” Jenner laughs and says, “No I want more wine, it’s not all about you,” and Cuoco immediately bursts out laughing.

The Cabin also features Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

Caitlyn Jenner May Have Other Reality TV Aspirations

It’s quite possible that both Caitlyn Jenner and friend Sophia Hutchins could be the next stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11, according to TMZ. A source told the publication that Hutchins’ team has reached out to production about joining the show and that the two are currently in talks. Hutchins could be a full-time castmember, while her roommate, Jenner, is looking to take the spot of “friend of.” According to TMZ, though, nothing has been officially decided.

The source also told TMZ that Hutchins recently had dinner with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Eileen Davidson to talk more about the possibility of her joining the show. Hutchins knows current cast member Lisa Rinna, and Jenner knows Harry Hamlin – Rinna’s husband – so it appears that the two definitely have connections to the show.

Both Hutchins and Jenner have mentioned the matter on social media, too. Hutchins posted an Instagram early September 29 of herself with the caption, “Real Housewives….what?!” with the signature RHOBH diamond. Hutchins also posted an Instagram story from Perez Hilton’s account about the two joining the Real Housewives franchise. She attached a gif to Jenner’s mouth in the photo saying, “Why not us?!” She also wrote on the Instagram story, “Why Not @caitlynjenner” with three laughing emojis. Jenner reposted Hutchins’ Instagram story. Hutchins has also mentioned Lisa Rinna on Instagram before, posting videos of herself dancing and tagging Rinna to come hangout with her and Jenner.

Jenner Was Distraught When ‘KUWTK’ Ending Was Announced

Jenner released a heartfelt vlog on her YouTube channel a week after the Kardashians announced the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise was coming to an end in 2021. “To be honest with you, in a lot of ways, it’s really sad that it’s over with,” she said. “For me as a parent, it’s really sad.”

Her YouTube video came out just four days after she told The Morning Show in Australia (via Yahoo), “I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.” Even though she claims nobody told her the news, she also admitted that she wasn’t exactly surprised. She added, “Was I surprised? No.”

Even with nobody telling her, Jenner said she’s still emotional about the ending of an era. “The sad part is, all good things have to come to an end at some point,” she said. “I guess we won’t be keeping up with the Kardashians any longer – at least that show – I think you’re going to have to put up with them for awhile.”

