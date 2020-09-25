Family Member Weighs In On Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

With romance rumors swirling once again between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, fans aren’t the only ones encouraging the two to get back together. Caitlyn Jenner – Kardashian’s stepparent – revealed that she would love for the two to start dating again.

Jenner explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I would hope he can kinda get his act together. They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

She continued, “Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.” While the two remain friendly co-parents for now, the two sure love keeping fans on their toes.

Kardashian and Disick Might Be Considering Having Another Baby

As of right now, the two have three adorable kids together: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). Neither Kardashian nor Disick have other kids besides the three.

The two haven’t seriously talked about future kids until recently. In a teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian seriously asked if the two are planning on having a fourth child. “Scott’s like we’re going for baby number four – is that serious?” Kim asks Kourtney during the teaser. “I want to know – are you pregnant?”

Fans are now wondering if the romance rumors coupled with Kim’s pregnancy question means a fourth little one for Kardashian and Disick. Khloe Kardashian posted the teaser trailer to her Instagram, and her followers were dying to know about Kourtney and Scott. “Me wondering if kourt is actually pregnant,” commented one user. Another wrote, “Back up, Kourtney pregnant? With Scott’s baby?! What the hell?”

Disick Will ‘Always Be In Love with Kourtney’

Kardashian and Disick have been dating on and off since 2006 when they met via mutual friends in Mexico. In early 2017, the two called it quits after 11 years and three kids and have since each seen other people. Recently, after Disick and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie broke up, there’s been speculation that Kardashian and Disick might be back together once again.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Speaking of family, Richie’s family thinks she can do better than Disick. The 22-year-old model is apparently trying her best to move on from the 37-year-old KUWTK reality star, according to Us Weekly. The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him,” the source told Us Weekly. “They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

The Kardashians Didn’t Tell Caitlyn Jenner ‘KUWTK’ Was Ending

Caitlyn Jenner uploaded a YouTube video on her new channel revealing how she felt about KUWTK ending on September 14. In the video, Jenner explained how grateful she was for the opportunity to have the show for 14 years and 20 seasons. “To be honest with you, in a lot of ways, it’s really sad that it’s over with,” she said. “For me as a parent, it’s really sad.”

Jenner released her heartfelt YouTube video just four days after she told The Morning Show in Australia (via Yahoo), “I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.” Even though she claims nobody told her the news, she also admitted that she wasn’t exactly surprised. She added, “Was I surprised? No.”

