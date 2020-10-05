A Kardashian Family Member Hosts a Spinoff Show

When one reality television door closes, another one opens. Even though Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, Caitlyn Jenner is still showing fans what’s going on in her life. The Kardashian stepparent launched her YouTube channel on August 31 where she frequently posts lifestyle vlogs.

Cooking with Caitlyn Jenner!Today, I will be in the kitchen making one of my favorite dishes for many reasons, Fettuccine with Sausage and Peppers. I hope you enjoy the video and don't forget to hit the like button and subscribe! INSTAGRAM – https://www.instagram.com/caitlynjenner/?hl=en EDITOR: Chris Quinn https://www.instagram.com/chrisjquinn1/?hl=en 2020-08-31T17:33:07Z

Jenner kicked off her channel with a “Cooking with Caitlyn Jenner!” video where she shows viewers how to cook up her favorite dish – Fettuccine with Sausage and Peppers from ex Kris Jenner’s cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris. Jenner’s roommate Sophia Hutchins also joins in on the fun while sipping wine and critiquing her cooking skills.

“I’m not in the kitchen very often, but once in a while, I am,” Jenner said in the video. “I was actually in the kitchen more when my kids were growing up. One of my favorite things to cook was this fettuccine with sausage and peppers because you could make a big bowl of it and the kids would eat it for days.”

Since Jenner created the channel, she’s reached over 26,000 subscribers and over 800,000 views total. She’s posted ten videos on various subjects, including cooking, opening fan mail, everyday glam tutorials, driving luxury cars, and more. Kendall Jenner supported her parent’s channel when she posted an Instagram story with a screenshot of Jenner’s first video with a swipe-up link and captioned it, “Check her out!”

Ryan Seacrest Hinted at a New Kardashian Project

Ryan Seacrest – executive producer and co-creator of the KUWTK franchise – revealed that Kris Jenner has more upcoming projects at E! The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” with Kelly Rippa on September 28 where he said the Kardashians aren’t totally over.

“She [Jenner] had so much success and control over at E! that, um, there might be some other things that you may hear about coming soon,” Seacrest confessed.

Cohen and Seacrest also shut down any rumors that Jenner would be joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Jenner herself already revealed that she won’t be joining the cast, but Cohen – executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise – also confirmed that Jenner said “no.” Seacrest chimed in, saying, “I don’t know that she would be seeking to be part of an ensemble where she didn’t have some creative control.”

Caitlyn Jenner Has Other Reality Ventures

Caitlyn Jenner is joining Kaley Cuoco and other celebrities in the new Netflix show, The Cabin. The Big Bang Theory actress and Jenner follow stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer into a cabin in the woods for a “purifying retreat.” The Netflix series drops on October 13.

In the reality show, Kreischer invites his other famous friends who also have a busy life. “My lifestyle is so chaotic,” he says in the trailer. But once everyone arrives at the cabin, they realize it’s not just any normal relaxing vacation. They’ll be participating in a number of physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness activities. Some of these include smashing watermelons with baseball bats, axe-throwing, paint-balling one another, cultivating honey from a bee farm, and even amateur archery, among many others.

Jenner Won’t Be Joining The ‘Real Housewives Anytime’ Soon

After rumors circulated earlier this week that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins – Jenner’s roommate and close friend – were talking to producers about joining the RHOBH cast, Andy Cohen set the record straight.

Cohen addressed the rumors on Thursday, October 1 on his SiriusXM “Radio Andy” show. “This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house, as they say,” he said. “I know that they have expressed their interest publicly. On social media, they’ve tagged me in posts saying, ‘We think this is a great idea,’ but we’ve never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also revealed that if Jenner and Hutchins did join the cast, it may be awkward for current castmember Kyle Richards. “You know, the thing about it is, Kris [Jenner] is good friends with Kyle [Richards],” said Cohen. “They are legitimately really good friends, and so, yeah, no, I just don’t see it.”

READ NEXT: These Four Kardashian Family Exes Are on OnlyFans