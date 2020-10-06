Corey Gamble’s Relationship With Kardashian & Jenner Kids

Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble have been seriously dating for over five years now, and since then, Gamble has wiggled his way into the Kardashian circle. The two met in August of 2014 – just a month before she filed for divorce from Caitlyn Jenner – and started dating later that year in October. They have been together ever since – minus a few hiccups here and there.

While Gamble has become more comfortable in the family throughout the years, it wasn’t always an easy road. The 39-year-old former tour manager for Justin Bieber and 64-year-old Jenner share a 25-year age gap, so the momager’s kids initially felt apprehensive about anything longterm. In one episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Gamble acknowledged the age gap. “I like all of y’all, but y’all are girls,” he said. “I’m a dude and I know how that s*** can go. I’m a young dude dating your mom. Y’all are not really my f****** kids. We are technically peers.”

The kids have had their ups and downs with Gamble, but most recently, it appears Kendall Jenner and Gamble go head-to-head. In a teaser trailer for season 19 of KUWTK, Gamble tells Kylie Jenner. “It’s such a blessing you’re here, because when you’re not here, it’s off,” with the camera panning to Kendall. Later on in the trailer, Kendall calls her sisters panicking, with Kim saying, “Something’s wrong with Kendall.” Gamble then calls Kendall and says, “Kendall you don’t tell me to shut up, I’m trying to help you.”

Gamble Disagreed with Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Parenting

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble all got dinner together on a season 17 episode of KUWTK when things began to implode. Kourtney began explaining how she lost her nanny, because their 8-year-old daughter Penelope scratched the nanny’s face. “P can be out of control,” Kourtney told them. “I think she almost, like, blacks out and does these wild things.”

Gamble immediately responded, saying, “If a kid scratches you, can you pop the kid and it’s cool?” Kim also gave her two cents, telling Kourtney that her daughter North would retaliate against her nanny, too. Gamble didn’t stay quiet for long, and told the parents, “I’m sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I’m whipping her a** and I’ll explain to you all later … I would whip her a** if she scratched me.”

Disick then got involved and asked for clarification. “You would whip Penelope’s ass if she scratched you?” he asked. Gamble defended his statement with, “I would give her a spanking for sure.” Kris backed him up on the condition that “if she scratched” him, that’s what he would do.

Disick was outraged, and said, “My daughter. What are you talking about? You would you whip my daughter’s ass if she touched you?” He continued, “A little 6-year-old girl? What the f*** are you talking about? Stop it, stop it, Corey. You are not going to beat my little daughter’s …”

Kim Kardashian then tried to diffuse the situation, also backing Gamble, saying, “I don’t think he’s meaning, like, beat her.” But, Kourtney Kardashian was quick to defend her daughter and back up Disick, by insisting, “Yes, he does mean that. He does mean that.”

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian Argued with Gamble

After a few years of dating later, Khloe Kardashian and other family members still felt like Gamble was holding back. Kanye West texted Gamble in season 16 of KUWTK. “Something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’” explained Kim Kardashian, as Scott Disick, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian met with Kris Jenner. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time,” Kim said.

“Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true,” Khloe responded. “Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded…We don’t know Corey like that.” But Jenner still came to Gamble’s defense. “Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life,” Jenner told Khloe. “I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life.”

Later on in the episode, Khloe and Kim apologized to Gamble for assuming the worst. “We’re happy you make our mom happy,” Khloe said. “We just want to move forward and be in a good place.”

Gamble and Kylie Jenner Get Along Well

Even though Gamble has had a rocky adjustment period, it looks as though he and Kylie Jenner are close. In a preview for season 19 of KUWTK, the family gets ready to head out to dinner, but Kylie is looking for a party. “Should we take a shot?” Kylie asks Khloe Kardashian and her mom. “Tonight’s a different kind of night.”

“I’m not a shot girl,” Khloe responds. “Once I start drinking tequila, I have to stay to tequila?” While Kris is getting impatient and screaming at Kylie and Corey to get in the car for dinner, Kylie and Corey couldn’t care less.

Kylie pours two tequila shots, and Gamble tells Jenner, “I will do whatever we do, this is how we live. We don’t rush. We float through life like unicorns.” Kylie adds to the sentiment, saying, “I’m taking a shot!” Kylie says. “Let me f****** live!” The two cheers to Kris, to patience, and to no stress.

