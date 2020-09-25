How COVID Hit the Kardashian Family

It’s time to keep up with the Kardashians during quarantine. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is taking on COVID-19 and quarantine in the latest season. In season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family takes fans through the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the whole family planned to attend Kanye West’s Paris Yeezy Fashion Show in early March, only Kim and Kourtney Kardashian felt comfortable attending. Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian talked about their decision for not going on the most recent episode of KUWTK. Khloe tells Scott, “Mom says they’re going to shut down the airport. She’s like if you go and they shut down the airport, you’re going to be away from True for God knows how long,” Khloe tells Scott. Scott responds with similar worries, especially with Kourtney going as well. “Kourtney says she’s going to take Penelope,” he tells Khloe. “Therefore, I don’t want to go and then my kids are at home…we’re staying home baby,” Disick says.

Both Khloe and Scott come to the consensus that they’re too nervous to attend Kanye West’s Paris fashion show. “I might be overdramatic, but there’s just so much uncertainty that I don’t feel comfortable traveling,” Khloe admits to Scott.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fled Paris

While Kourtney and Kim felt comfortable flying to Paris to support Kanye’s show, they just barely made it home before major shutdowns. The show took place on March 3, 2020 and just two weeks later – on March 17, 2020 – President Emmanuel Macron enforced severe restrictions throughout the country and internationally. Since March 1, over 31,000 people in France have died from COVID-19 – one of the highest counts in Europe.

Right before they left for Paris, both Kim and Kourtney confessed their COVID-19 fears and uncertainties. “It is a little bit scary just thinking of traveling, because there’s talk of the Coronavirus circulating, and no one really knows a lot about it,” Kim Kardashian says in a confessional.

Shortly after arriving in Paris, Kourtney even admits that traveling to Paris was more of a last minute decision. “For maybe a week and a half, it’s been going back and forth,” Kourtney says in a confessional. “Things seem to be escalating with the Coronavirus.” Both Kim and Kourtney still didn’t even know if West’s fashion show would still take place just a day before the show. “Because of the Coronavirus, we weren’t even sure the show was happening,” Kim says. Kim confesses that while she’s disappointed that Scott and Khloe chose not to come, she completely understands their rationale.

Khloe Kardashian Had a COVID Scare

Khloe Kardashian got tested for COVID-19 earlier this year. The latest teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shows the 36-year-old reality television star getting swabbed for a COVID-19 test.

Kylie Jenner also spilled that someone in the Kardashian-Jenner circle has tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” she said in another trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season.

Kim Kardashian also FaceTimes Kourtney distressed about Khloe’s health and safety. “I’m super worried that Khloe is so sick,” she reveals. The trailer then cuts to Kardashian uncontrollably coughing – a well known symptom of COVID-19 – on camera in her bedroom.