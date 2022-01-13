Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Already Had Her Baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018, are awaiting the arrival of their second child. According to Cosmopolitan, some fans of Jenner believe that she may have given birth to her baby.

Some Fans Believe That Kylie Jenner Is Already a Mother of Two

Cosmopolitan reported that a popular Tik Tok creator with the username emilycschwartz uploaded a video on January 5, where she shared a theory about Jenner’s most recent pregnancy. She explained that she believed Jenner was pregnant during the filming of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” reunion special in April 2021, as she did not appear to drink alcohol with her family members. The Tik Toker, who correctly guessed that Jenner was pregnant with her second child before it was announced, asserted that if she was pregnant in April, she likely had her child in December 2021.

The publication also noted that a baby bottle was spotted by fans on Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, Travis Barker’s Instagram Stories in December 2021. In addition, Cosmopolitan reported that the Instagram fan page kravis4ever uploaded a picture of Jenner’s short French-tip nails, originally posted by her nail artist, Lisa Kon. As fans of Jenner are aware, the television personality usually sports longer nails.

“Another Kylie Nails Konspiracy is cooking. Kylie is sporting some much shorter nails, has she had the new baby? She made a similar move when Stormi was born,” read the caption of the post.

On January 12, a Reddit user shared a picture of Jenner’s manicure on the “KUWTK” subreddit. A few commenters noted that they believed her shorter nails could indicate that her new baby had arrived.

“I have a feeling she’s had the baby.. and maybe she got some sort of surgery after giving birth (like liposuction/tummy tuck) and is recovering from that. She will show up with a new body and reveal that she gave birth,” wrote one commenter.

“Shorter nails = baby’s here or coming soon? [thinking face emoji],” added another.

“I think so! I’m 100% on the ‘baby’s already been born’ train. The photos of her covered in a blanket leaving the plane cinched it for me,” replied another.

The Reddit user appeared to be referring to the pictures of Jenner descending from her private jet taken in early January 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the reality television star, who was returning from a trip to Palm Springs, California, was concealed from the paparazzi by blankets.

The publication noted that soon after the photos were taken, Jenner took to Instagram to share a picture that showcased her baby bump. The black-and-white picture showed the 24-year-old wearing a long-sleeved crop top and low-waisted pants. In the caption of the post, the reality television star gave her Instagram followers well wishes.

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. [black heart emoji],” wrote Jenner in the post’s caption.

Kylie Jenner Spoke About Motherhood in September 2021

In September 2021, Jenner answered 73 questions for Vogue. During the interview, the makeup mogul spoke about motherhood. When her mother asked about what she “learned about herself” after having Stormi, the 24-year-old replied that she realized that she was patient. She also revealed that her daughter’s “first word was dada.” She went on to say that Stormi enjoys her dog, Norman, and is fond of the animated films “The Little Mermaid” and “Trolls.”

Jenner also shared that she is pleased that her siblings also have young children.

“I’m just excited for all of them to grow up together,” said the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

