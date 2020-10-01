KUWTK Fuels Rumors Scott Disick Had Coronavirus

The Kardashians are keeping up with Coronavirus, too. Scott Disick fears that he may have COVID-19 in the newest season 19 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Even though Disick had been keeping a low profile at home, he’s still worried about how he feels.

In the newest episode, airing tonight, October 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on E!, Kim Kardashian visits Disick to go to the grocery store, but Disick admits that he’s feeling under the weather. “I mean, I kinda rather just stay home…I’m just tired,” Disick tells Kardashian. With the rise of COVID-19 on the horizon, the SKIMS founder then asks him what the symptoms of the virus are.

“I don’t know, but I don’t think I have that, because I haven’t been around that many people,” he responds, noting that he chose not to go to Kanye West’s Paris fashion show earlier that month because of the rising rates of COVID-19.

“It’s starting to come out on the news that there’s this really dangerous virus called Corona that’s coming out, and everybody’s starting to get really sick,” Scott says in a confessional. “I didn’t travel to Paris for Fashion Week, because I was worried about it, and I don’t know who has it and who doesn’t. Some are showing symptoms, some aren’t.”

Disick Admits He’s Exhausted

Even though at the time Kardashian and Disick knew very little about the virus, Disick says in a confessional, “this feeling of exhaustion has come out of nowhere and I really can’t seem to shake it. I highly doubt it’s Corona. And it’s just really affecting my life. I’m kind of, like, worried about it.”

The Talentless founder tells Kardashian, “I don’t feel sick, I just feel tired. I just want to feel healthy. I don’t feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like.” Kardashian then suggests that he gets his blood drawn by someone that Kardashian frequently uses.

The idea initially panics Disick, as he worries what would happen if a doctor found something, “seriously wrong.” Kardashian responds, “Wouldn’t you rather know? If something is seriously wrong and you find out in the earliest of stages, then you have a chance to beat it. Information is key. If you wait too long then you’re gonna be screwed.”

Disick initially hesitates because of his past lifestyle and history with drugs and alcohol. “I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels, because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I’m not gonna lie,” he admits in a confessional.

But in a preview for the upcoming season 19 episode 3 of KUWTK, Kardashian appears to have convinced Disick. The preview shows a doctor inserting an IV into Disick’s arm while he lies and waits for results.

Khloe Kardashian Got Tested for COVID-19

Disick isn’t the only one in the Kardashian inner circle worried about COVID-19. Khloe Kardashian got tested for COVID-19 earlier this year. The latest teaser trailer for season 19 of KUWTK shows the 36-year-old reality television star getting swabbed for a COVID-19 test.

Kylie Jenner also spilled that someone in the Kardashian-Jenner circle has tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” she says in another trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season.

Kim Kardashian also FaceTimes sister Kourtney – who shares three kids with Disick – distressed about Khloe’s health and safety. “I’m super worried that Khloe is so sick,” she reveals. The trailer then cuts to Khloe uncontrollably coughing – a well-known symptom of COVID-19 – on camera in her bedroom.

