Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are sparking pregnancy rumors. Although the two haven’t publicly addressed their romantic relationship, rumors have circulated that the two are back together and going strong. “Everything is great,” a source told People on October 4.

The two – who share two-year-old daughter True – reportedly rekindled their love in July of this year and have been together ever since. A source told People that Thompson flew to Los Angeles during quarantine to spend time with Kardashian and their 2-year-old and has been there since June. “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it,” the source told People. A few months later, a source told People that Kardashian and Thompson are still going strong. “Khloe is the happiest,” a source told People. “Tristan still lives with Khloe and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloe and Tristan.”

As for the future, the family of three could be expanding to a family of four. “They are definitely planning their future together and can’t wait to have another baby,” a source told People. “True will be a great big sister.” Fans have also circulated rumors that Khloe is pregnant. On one of Kardashian’s latest Instagram posts, a user wrote, “Girl, we all know this is an old pic and ur pregnant again chill please.” Another user wrote on a different recent picture, “Go ahead and announce your pregnancy. Stop posting old pics. Congrats on the baby.”

While neither of them have confirmed or denied any pregnancy or relationship rumors, Kardashian hasn’t been shy showing off their current family. The parents hosted a small cousin pumpkin-painting party with their daughter True and two of Kim Kardashian’s kids on Saturday, October 3. Kardashian posted a series of photos, as seen above, and one included Thompson carving a pumpkin with True. “Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together,” a source told People. “Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up.”

Kris Jenner Hinted That The Two Could Be Expanding Their Family

Kris Jenner hinted that having another baby might still be on the table Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The momager appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 24. DeGeneres – like many other fans – wanted to get the inside scoop on the couple’s rekindling. “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” DeGeneres asked Jenner.

“You never know around here,” Jenner giggled. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what’s going to happen.” Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 and eventually welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018. The couple called it quits in March 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods.

Only a few months after Thompson temporarily moved to Los Angeles for Kardashian and True, a source told People that they are, “giving their relationship another try.” The source continued, “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.”

Just over a month later, a romantic relationship between the two seemed more plausible. In August, People reported that they have been seriously dating since June. “She loves having him around,” a source told People. “He has the best relationship with True, and he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy.”

Even though the couple could be rekindling their relationship, Kardashian still admitted that she has fears going into it. Kardashian confronts Thompson about her fears and doubts with him in a recent teaser trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season 19. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again,” she tells him. The teaser also shows a split second where Kardashian and Thompson appear to be dancing together by the pool.

