Scott Disick’s Mom & Dad’s Net Worth

Although Scott Disick himself has worked hard for his net worth, Disick was also born into wealth. Disick’s mom and dad – Bonnie and Jeffrey respectively – died within three months of each other from October 2013 to January 2014. Both Disick’s parents and his grandfather garnered millions of dollars for their family.

Disick’s parents had a fortune of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and Disick inherited most of it being an only child. Both Disick’s father and his grandfather were real-estate developers. His grandfather, David Disick, developed luxury properties and wrote Fractional Vacation Homes: Marketing and Sales in Challenging Times. David Disick attended Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Scott Disick himself has an estimated net worth of $40 million, with a salary of $4 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 37-year-old began dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006, and has since elevated his net worth from his parents. Disick followed in his dad and grandfather’s footsteps by starring in Flip It Like Disick, a reality show where Disick and his team flips luxury homes. He’s also no stranger to paid sponsorships on his social media pages – although sometimes, he receives backlash for doing so.

Disick founded Talentless in 2018, which his website explains is, “an homage to the new wave of creators, innovators, and influencers who’ve made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be ‘Talented.’” While Disick’s specific salary for Keeping Up With the Kardashians remains private, TMZ reported that the Kardashian family reportedly signed a $150 million deal to take their contract through 2020. Disick also turned down an opportunity to appear on Dancing With the Stars when they wouldn’t pay him $500,000 for a season, according to TMZ.

Disick’s Parents Died Within Three Months of One Another

Scott Disick’s life immediately changed when both of his parents died. Disick’s mom, Bonnie, died in October of 2013 with Disick and her family by her side. Less than three months later in January 2014, Disick’s dad, Jeffrey, passed away.

Disick’s mom Bonnie suffered from a lengthy illness in New York. Viewers watched Disick and his father stand by Bonnie as she fought for her life in the hospital on KUWTK. Disick and his dad both continued to hope that Bonnie would recover.

To turn his mindset around, he took a short break to meet up with then girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at one of Kanye West’s concerts in Los Angeles. The two then flew back to New York together and were by Bonnie’s side when she passed away shortly after they returned on October 28, 2013. Disick attended a small funeral for her in Long Island where they raised their only son.

While Disick was still mourning the loss of his mother, his dad Jeffrey passed away less than three months later in January of 2014 when he was also 63-years-old. His cause of death was never publicly released and remains a mystery. Even though Disick never publicly discussed his father’s cause of death, some have speculated he died of cancer or a broken heart. However, Scott did mention on KUWTK that his father wasn’t taking care of himself.

Disick Still Suffers From the Loss of His Parents

Disick has occasionally opened up about the tragedies in the past, but he has confessed it’s still difficult for him to talk about it. He recently took a trip down memory lane with his 5-year-old son Reign by flipping through old photo albums on a season 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It’s really cool, I literally had no idea I had this,” Disick said about the albums. Kim Kardashian joined the two and pointed out Jeffrey in a photo. “Look this was your grandpa,” Kardashian told Reign. “He was so nice. And your grandma Bonnie, she was so silly.” The 39-year-old SKIMS founder added, “She would have loved you — loved you the best. You know why? Because you’re so silly.”

Disick admitted during the episode that although he gets emotional when talking about his parents, he wants to do so for his kids. “You know, I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family but now I think the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them,” Disick said in a confessional. “That’s the only way that they’re gonna ever feel that connection.”

Disick has previously talked about his battle with depression since his parents’ death as well. “If I didn’t have those kids, I would kill myself,” he told Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on a KUWTK spinoff, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.

READ NEXT: How Scott Disick’s Ex’s Feel About His New Girl