How Scott Disick’s Parents’ Passed Away

Scott Disick’s life immediately changed when both of his parents died within three months of each other. Disick’s mom, Bonnie, died in October of 2013 with Disick and her family by her side. Less than three months later in January 2014, Disick’s dad, Jeffrey, passed away.

Disick has occasionally opened up about the tragedies in the past, but he has confessed it’s still difficult for him to talk about it. The 37-year-old Talentless founder took a trip down memory lane with his 5-year-old son Reign by flipping through old photo albums on a season 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s really cool, I literally had no idea I had this,” Disick said about the albums. Kim Kardashian joined the two and pointed out Jeffrey in a photo. “Look this was your grandpa,” Kardashian told Reign. “He was so nice. And your grandma Bonnie, she was so silly.” The 39-year-old SKIMS founder added, “She would have loved you — loved you the best. You know why? Because you’re so silly.”

Disick admitted during the episode that although he gets emotional when talking about his parents, he wants to do so for his kids. “You know, I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family but now I think the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them,” Disick said in a confessional. “That’s the only way that they’re gonna ever feel that connection.”

Bonnie Died from a Longterm Illness

Disick’s mom Bonnie suffered from a lengthy illness in New York. Viewers watched Disick and his father stand by Bonnie as she fought for her life in the hospital on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Disick and his dad both continued to hope that Bonnie would recover.

To turn his mindset around, he took a short break to meet up with then girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at one of Kanye West’s concerts in Los Angeles. The two then flew back to New York together and were by Bonnie’s side when she passed away shortly after they returned on October 28, 2013. Disick attended a small funeral for her in Long Island where they raised their only son.

Jeffrey Died Less Than Three Months Later

While Disick was still mourning the loss of his mother, his dad Jeffrey passed away less than three months later in January of 2014. His cause of death was never publicly released and remains a mystery. Even though Disick never publicly discussed his father’s cause of death, some have speculated he died of cancer or a broken heart. However, Scott did mention on KUWTK that his father wasn’t taking care of himself.

Jeffrey Disick – who also died when he was 63-years-old – was a real-estate developer. Jeffrey’s father was a successful attorney and businessman who passed down his success and wealth to Jeffrey. Shortly before his death, Star Magazine reported in 2012 that Jeffrey turned himself into the police for allegedly stealing money from a bank in Suffolk County, New York. He supposedly paid $6,500 in restitution and was sentenced to 140 hours of community service instead of 30 days in jail.

Disick’s Parents’ Death Left a Lasting Impact on Him

Shortly after both of his parents died, Disick joined Khloe Kardashian, then girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian (pregnant at the time), and their two children Mason (4-years-old at the time) and Penelope (2-years-old at the time) for the KUWTK spinoff, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons. Disick tagged along for the trip, but he immediately felt uncomfortable being so close to where he grew up in Eastport, Long Island.

Disick began partying to an extreme and even ended up in a hospital from alcohol poisoning. Since his parent’s death, he has admitted he suffers from depression and has checked himself into rehab more than once.

“I barely feel like I can take care of myself,” he said on an episode of KUWTK. “I am hanging on by a string here. I definitely feel horrible that I put Kourtney through a rough time, especially now that she is pregnant. But I honestly didn’t want to get back to reality, and I didn’t want to face anybody. It’s just a lot on my plate right now, especially with everything that I’ve dealt with in the past year. I should have made a responsible decision, but I didn’t.”

He later told the Kardashians that he was struggling with drugs and alcohol, adding “If I didn’t have those kids, I would kill myself.”

READ NEXT: A Kardashian Addresses Having COVID-19