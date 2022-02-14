Hulu Releases Premiere Date for ‘The Kardashians’

The Kardashians are returning to reality TV after a brief hiatus. On Monday, February 7, Hulu announced the release date for the highly-anticipated series on Instagram.

“Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu,” the caption read. Hulu released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series, titled “The Kardashians,” via Twitter in December 2021. The streaming service tweeted, “New year, new beginnings. See you soon,” alongside a clip of the famous family.

Details about what topics the show will cover are still under wraps, but according to Variety, the show will resemble “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” giving fans insight into the Kardashian women’s personal lives.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner will all be starring in the new show. In the latest promo released February 7, the Kardashian-Jenner women are seen posing in glass cages. Kendall Jenner taps on the glass at the end of the video, and it shatters as the phrase “all the walls will be shattered” crosses the screen.

Kim Kardashian on Changing Her Priorities

Kim Kardashian opened up about changing her priorities in her recent Vogue cover story, telling the publication, “my forties are about being Team Me.”

The social media mogul spoke candidly about her life in the February 2022 issue, touching on everything from aging to her recent divorce from musician Kanye West.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she told the publication. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The Skims founder told the outlet she is re-evaluating her priorities and focusing more on what makes her happy, telling the publication, “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

Kris Jenner Trademarks ‘Kardashian Jenner Productions’

According to TMZ, Kris Jenner recently filed legal documents to trademark “Kardashian Jenner Productions.”

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Kris will act as the president of the production company, which will oversee all Kardashian-Jenner projects, including social media accounts and YouTube channels.

Kris has been heavily involved in building the Kardashian-Jenner empire since the beginning. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” executive producer Ryan Seacrest praised Kris Jenner in a September 2021 interview, calling her “one of the savviest business people on the planet.”

“Think about how she manages family and how she manages an incredible empire,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s no small task, and she has really propelled that franchise and those businesses into what they are today.”

