Jonathan Cheban Addresses Kimye’s Relationship Status

Even if the Kardashians themselves aren’t publicly addressing romance rumors, their close best friend sure is. Jonathan Cheban – AKA the Foodgod – addressed Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests’s marriage, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, Rob Kardashian’s current state, and more on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, October 1.

With Kardashian and West – AKA Kimye – divorce rumors circulating, Williams asked Cheban about the current status of Kimye. “They’re good,” he said. “I saw them last month…It is what it is. They were good. He’s Kanye.”

Cheban added that because of West’s mind, he struggles with different things compared to others. “The guy’s a genius, so a genius goes through things all the time,” he said. “His brain is on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year…There’s got to be a certain point when sometimes things go AWOL, and then they come right back. To me, it’s like this is how a genius is.”

Cheban Also Dished on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian’s relationship isn’t the only one that has fans on their toes. Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson have also sparked romance rumors over the last few months. When Williams asked Cheban about their relationship, he gave a vague answer validating that he enjoys the couple – who share daughter True – together and dating.

He explained that when he, Kardashian, and Thompson got dinner in New York City last year, he immediately loved Thompson. “We left that dinner, and I said I love this guy,” he told Williams. “He’s got a great vibe and a great personality…He’s very on it.”

Cheban has also been rooting for Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player to get back together ever since that dinner. After they got dinner, Cheban admitted to calling Kardashian right away. “I told her like I’m just going to say it and put it out there,” he said. “I know it’s not the time, but I think you guys are going to get back together. And she was like, ‘stop it, stop it.'” Cheban also saw Thompson last month when he saw all the Kardashians for the first time since quarantine. “He’s great,” Cheban said.

Cheban Also Caught Up With Rob Kardashian

The Foodgod rounded out his return to Malibu visit by catching up with the only Kardashian brother, Rob. Kardashian has decided to get more involved with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and has been spending more time with the family than in past years.

“Rob is great,” Cheban said on the show. “I saw Rob in Malibu at the house about three weeks ago, and he’s great. He looks good, his energy…He’s like the sweetest person, so when you see him it’s always a nice thing.”

Kim Kardashian Called Cheban Upset When ‘KUWTK’ Ended

With the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise coming to an end in 2021, Williams wanted to know how Cheban felt about it. The Foodgod noted that he has been on the show since season 2 in 2008, including various spinoffs and Kardashian adventures.

“I can’t believe it…It’s sad,” he said emotionally. “I’m going today to film for my last round. It was sad when I found out about it.” After the family decided to cancel the show, Kim and momager Kris Jenner FaceTimed him to relay the news. “Kim was very very upset about it, as I was,” he confessed.

When Williams asked Cheban about the future of the Kardashians, he said that he wasn’t worried about them making money. “It’s not the money part I’m worried about, it’s just the nostalgia of the show,” he said.

She also asked Cheban about the previous rumors that Caitlyn Jenner and her roommate Sophia Hutchins might be the newest castmembers on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although executive producer Andy Cohen has since denied the rumors, Cheban was optimistic about the idea. “Is that real?” he asked Williams. “I think that’s pretty fun. I’d like to see what Caitlyn does. I haven’t seen Caitlyn for years at this point, so I’d love to see what she’s doing.”

