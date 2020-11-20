WATCH: Jordyn Woods Appears in a New Music Video

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods is taking center stage in a star-studded music video. Megan Thee Stallion released a new music video for her new hit “Body.” Watch Woods’ cameo below.

Woods donned a black leather bodysuit draped with white and silver jewels and sparkle. As for beneath the waist, Woods took a more minimalist look, wearing fishnet tights. She also wore a dark silver belt with black tassels. Woods topped off the look with a silver jemmed-out headpiece.

The 23-year-old wasn’t afraid to get into the spirit of the “Body” music video. During the video, Woods showed the camera her behind with a few dance moves. She posted a few shots of herself from the video, and her boyfriend appeared to give the thumbs-up. Karl-Anthony Towns commented, “See you at the crib” with a peach emoji.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped the music video in addition to a new album at midnight on Friday, November 20. The Houston-born rapper released her official debut album Good News. The new album features previously released hit songs, including “Savage Remix” (featuring Beyoncé), “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” (featuring Young Thug). The “WAP” star also has collaborations with SZA, City Girls, DaBaby, Popcaan, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Mustard.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Video Includes More Surprise Cameos

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t afraid to share the spotlight with her new music video. Along with Jordyn Woods, the “Body” music video featured a plethora of celebrities, stars, and influencers.

Taraji P. Henson starred in multiple shows and films including Hidden Figures, Proud Mary, What Men Want, and most recently in a movie about the life of Emmett Till. Henson appears in the video wearing a bright red wig, and a leather leotard with a matching hat.

The next star has a similar situation to Jordyn Woods, as she also had a former relationship with a Kardashian. Blac Chyna dons a tight black catsuit with a bare chest plus some pasties to cover. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna dated on-and-off for over a year and even got engaged. Things between the two got complicated, and they eventually broke up, but they still share a four-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Megan Thee Stallion’s close friend and rapper Maliibu Miitch wore a metallic miniskirt for the bottom and metallic pasties with jewels and beads on top. Fellow rapper Asian Da Brat – also known as Asian Doll – sported a bodysuit with thigh-high tights.

Rounding out the celebrity cameos, model Bernice Burgos makes an appearance in a silver-gold bodysuit. Daren Kyle – a stylist and one of Megan Thee Stallion’s best friends – didn’t hold back either wearing a black and gold star-printed two-piece outfit.

Kylie Jenner Also Appeared in One of Her Music Videos

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner may no longer be the best of friends, they still share a mutual friend or two. Earlier this year, Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B’s music video “WAP.” The track also featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

For the video, Jenner strutted her stuff while wearing a revealing all-leopard bodysuit, attached train, and thigh-high boots. Jenner faced some criticism for the appearance, but Cardi B came to her side.

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video?she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to E! “Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real close with mine.”

