Jordyn Woods Photographed Getting Close with New Man

Jordyn Woods – Kylie Jenner’s former BFF – has been spotted getting close with a new man. Jordyn Woods and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns look to be quite the couple. While celebrating Woods’ 23rd birthday, Towns gifted Woods a few pricey items and gave her an intimate birthday shoutout on Instagram.

Woods posted various Instagram stories featuring her birthday adventures with friends in Cabo on September 23. But Woods’ stories with Towns definitely gave off a more-than-friends vibe. Woods’ younger sister posted an Instagram story of Woods and Towns with the caption, “parents.” Towns gave a birthday shoutout to Woods on his Instagram story, with his hand resting comfortably below her waist – if you understand the drift. He wrote on the story, “Happy BDAY Queen” with the crown emoji. Woods reposted on her Instagram story with a simple heart emoji, as seen below.

But that wasn’t the only time Woods highlighted the Minnesota Timberwolves player on her Instagram. She also showcased some super pricey birthday gifts Towns gave her. “It’s just pressure…wow,” Woods captioned an Instagram story that featured an orange Hermés Birkin bag, a second orange leather Birkin, and a crystal-covered Chanel purse – totaling over $55,000. Finally, she showed off a rare signed Michael Jordan jersey that matched her “Jordyn-themed birthday” festivities. In each of those stories, Woods tagged Towns, as seen in the video below.

Jordyn Woods’ Instagram story with possible new boyf pic.twitter.com/RuGimPhsS9 — Caroline Blair (@carolinee_blair) September 24, 2020

Woods and Towns Got Their PDA On

While the gifts could be acts of friendship, the two were also photographed together looking like more than just friends. The two wore matching custom Chicago Bulls #23 ‘Jordyn’ Woods jerseys along with the rest of her friends, even though Towns plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But unlike the other friends, Woods and Towns seemed quite comfortable with each other. The two were photographed hugging and dancing close to each other. They also went on a few jet ski joyrides.

A member from Woods’ party also posted a super intimate Instagram story of the two getting their photo taken. In the video, as posted above, Towns hovers behinds Woods and kisses her forehead while Woods holds her birthday crown, smiles, and faces the ocean. The song, “Ivy” by Frank Ocean plays in the background, with the lyrics, “I thought that I was dreaming when you said you love me. The start of nothing. I had no chance to prepare. I couldn’t see you coming.”

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Haven’t Reconciled

Kylie Jenner isn’t celebrating Jordyn Woods’ golden birthday with her in Cabo this year. The two former best friends still remain out of touch over a year after their falling out. The once inseparable duo hasn’t reconciled since Woods hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend – and father to her daughter True – Tristan Thompson.

Ultimately, Jenner stuck by her close sister’s and slowly ended her relationship with Woods. “Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told People. Kris Jenner even sympathized with Kylie acknowledging how tricky of a situation it is for her, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “For you and Jordyn, this is like a divorce,” she said. Kylie responded, “She f***** up.” Later on in the episode, Kylie told Khloe, “Just know I love you.”

The former bffs initially appeared to be working on their friendship. “For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship,” a source told People. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first.” But Jenner eventually began to trust Woods less, so she learned to rely on a different circle of friends. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea,” a source told People.

