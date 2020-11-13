Bravo Stars Selling a Kardashian’s Home

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles realtors Josh Altman and Josh Flagg are teaming up once again to co-list Kim Kardashian’s former home. Both Altman and Flagg advertised the property on their personal Instagram accounts. The co-listers posted photos and advertised that it was a new listing at $5.295 million.

Kardashian lived in the home with ex-husband Kris Humphries from 2010 to 2013. Kardashian and Humphries got married in August 2011, but Kardashian filed for divorce from the NBA player 72 days later in October 2011. The lengthy and complicated divorce took nearly two years until it became finalized in August 2013. Kardashian moved into the home in March 2010 and sold the home in 2013, according to Zillow.

Josh Altman and Daniel Domico of Douglas Elliman Real Estate are representing the property along with Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty, according to the MLS. Altman and Domico represented the home when it returned to market in December 2019, and they priced it at $5.695 million, according to Zillow. A few months later in February 2020, the team temporarily removed the home from the market. Since then, Altman added Flagg to his team, and they reentered the market with a decreased price of $5.295 million on November 9, 2020, according to Zillow.

The Home Offers Plenty of Amenities

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has plenty of space and amenities. Kardashian’s former home is a 3,800-square-foot Tuscan-style villa located in Beverly Hills’ Deep Canyon Drive on a secluded half-acre plot of land, according to the listing on the MLS. The home has a gated front yard and front garden that leads guests to the home’s two-story entryway.

Altman included the listing description in the caption of his Instagram post. “Elegant fireplaces are found in both the living & dining rooms, accompanying the tranquil views of the beautiful gardens. The chefs kitchen with center island, stone counters, breakfast bar, also features a dual sided fireplace.”

The real estate mogul continued writing, “Huge master retreat with fireplace, lounge area, custom walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub, and dual vanities are surrounded by romantic views of the grounds. Separate dressing room with two custom lit vanities. Outdoor patio with fireplace off of the kitchen is the perfect setting to dine al-fresco. Enjoy your own hillside Gazebo overlooking the pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen, outdoor bar and flat grassy yard.”

Kris Humphries Proposed to Kim Kardashian in the House

Even though Kim Kardashian hasn’t lived in the home for a few years, it still holds some memories for Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries. The two started their marriage journey in the home when Kardashian walked into her bedroom to find it decked out in rose petals writing, “Will You Marry Me?” Humphries proposed to Kardashian in the room with a custom-designed 20.5-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, according to Us Weekly.

Only 90 days later, Kardashian and Humphries tied the not at an estate in Montecito, California. Fans got to watch the whole wedding during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians special titled, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event. The two-part, four-hour special showed the wedding, the A-List guests, and the over-the-top festivities.

But Kardashian and Humphries didn’t get a happily ever after. Just 72 days after the wedding, Kardashian filed for divorce citing, “irreconcilable differences,” according to Us Weekly. A day after filing for divorce, Kardashian wrote in her blog about how she, “got caught up with the hoopla.” She wrote, “I felt like I was on a fast roller coaster and couldn’t get off when now I know I probably should have,” as reported by Us Weekly.

When Kardashian began dating Kanye West publicly in April 2012, she was still technically married to Humphries. A few months later in December 2012, West announced the reality star was pregnant. In January 2013, Kardashian’s lawyers filed a motion to set a trial date soon because of her pregnancy. “I do not want to be married to [Humphries] when I have my baby,” Kardashian said during the motion, according to Us Weekly. The two reached a settlement and were granted a dissolution of marriage in April 2013.

