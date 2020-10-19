Kim Kardashian Exposes Husband Kanye West in David Letterman Interview

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her life, relationships, and family with David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Kardashian revealed that when it comes to her style, her husband Kanye West plays a significant role in her outfit decisions. Kardashian spilled that West once flew to Paris in the middle of his tour, because he didn’t like her outfit.

“Kanye flew in because he didn’t like my outfit, so he flew in [from his tour] to style me,” Kardashian said in the interview. “He saw a picture of my outfit and he said, ‘I’m on the next flight.’”

West, who appeared in season two of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, watched Kardashian’s interview live with the rest of the audience. Kris Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian joined West to support Kim Kardashian. The five Kardashians took a selfie with Letterman, and Kim Kardashian posted it on her Instagram story on Monday, October 19. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, October 21 – Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

Kanye West Appeared on the Talk Show Last Year

Kim Kardashian joins the plethora of celebrities who have appeared on the show, including her husband Kanye West. The presidential candidate appeared on season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction which debuted in May 2019.

During his interview, West opened up about missing his mom, Donda, who died 13 years ago at 53-years-old. West revealed that he still feels her presence and knows she’s watching over him. “This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys,” West said on the Netflix show.

West also talked about his own fashion sense. Before the actual interview, West invited Letterman over to try on various items from his YEEZY collection. While trying on the outfits, West opened up about some of his fashion inspirations. Specifically, West compared his fashion sense to Andy Kaufman’s literal reality. West said about Kaufman – who evolved from a comedian to a wrestler – that, “I take everything literal. Like, how Andy Kaufman started literally being a wrestler, it wasn’t like a play.”

Letterman then asked West to expand on his feelings towards Kaufman. “He gave me courage,” West told Letterman. “How you deal with the media. I’d far rather be an Andy Kaufman than the majority of the way people are letting the media pushing them around. I’m in front of the joke, the joke is on everyone else.”

Kim Kardashian Details Her Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian started to tear up when she recounted her 2016 Paris robbery. Kardashian revealed to Letterman that hours before the robbery, she was getting lunch with friends when they started talking about what they would do if they got robbed. She added that they brought up the topic, because Kardashian was traveling with all of her jewelry, including a new ring from West.

Later that same night, Kardashian was alone and sleeping when she heard loud noises and realized she was in danger. In the interview, Kardashian emotionally opened up that at the time of the robbery, she thought she was going to be sexually assaulted. She then revealed that she begged for her life from the robbers.

After Kardashian survived the robbery, she found out months later that it was a group who robbed her. She added that they had tried to rob her once before, but she was with her husband and that threw the robbers off.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment,” she said during My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.

