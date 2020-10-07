Kanye West Discloses His Personal Finances

Kanye West disclosed his finances as part of his presidential bid in early October. The 43-year-old rapper announced his bid for presidency of the United States via Twitter on July 4. He tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West’s financial disclosures – obtained by Insider – value three of his corporations at more than $50 million each, including Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC. While he willingly released his finances, West opted from releasing wife Kim Kardashian’s disclosures due to “unusual circumstances.” Presidential candidates are normally required to release spousal information. “West’s omission is highly unusual,” a former top government ethics official told Insider.

The presidential candidate did disclose the values of his various corporate partnerships. The disclosures state that his financial relationship with Adidas is worth between $25 million and $50 million; and his financial relationship with Nike is worth between $5 million and $25 million. He additionally noted a $5 million excess income from the last year from eight various entities, including music, clothing, and marketing.

Even though West has claimed that he’s worth $5 billion, he still has financial liabilities. The rapper disclosed that he had between $25 million to $100 million in debt, mostly from mortgages. Both President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden disclosed their mandatory personal finance statements earlier this year.

Kanye West Made the Presidential Ballot for a Handful of States

As of mid-September, the rapper will appear on the ballot for 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont. Most recently, West made the California ballot in early October as the running mate of car dealer Rocky De La Fuenta Guerra under the American Independent Party ticket.

Since West announced his presidency only four months before the election, he has had to overcome obstacles to appear on the ballot. West dropped between $3.5 and $4.5 million to get signatures in states just for him to appear on the ballot, according to TMZ. A majority of that money went to Arizona, and he even gathered 93,000 signatures, but the Arizona Supreme Court rejected his ballot appearance. He also spent over $300,000 doing the same for both Ohio and Virginia to only face the same state Supreme Court rejection. West has previously failed to meet deadlines, including missing Wisconsin’s ballot deadline by 14 seconds, according to Variety.

West’s Run for Presidency Drew Controversy

Shortly after, West announced his bid for presidency, he immediately created headlines. Two weeks later, West held a campaign event in South Carolina where he claimed in part that Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves. He also revealed that when Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, he initially wanted her to get an abortion. “I almost killed my daughter,” he said during the event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

Since July, the presidential candidate has continued to draw attention to his campaign through various Twitter sprees. Only a day after his South Carolina appearance, West posted a series of concerning tweets regarding his wife and mother-in-law on July 20. He claimed Kardashian, “tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor.”

He added in another tweet, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

After his series of tweets, Kim Kardashian defended her husband and asked for understanding from the public. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian said in her statement. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she added. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Since his July twitter spree, West tweeted additional accusations regarding music producers and musician’s rights, death threats, and white supremacy. Kardashian hasn’t publicly addressed her reaction to his latest spree, but a source told People that she had no idea West was going on another twitter spree. “It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source told People. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

