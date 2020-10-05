These Four Kardashian Family Exes Are on OnlyFans

More and more celebrities are joining the adult-oriented site OnlyFans – including influencers once in the Kardashian inner circle. Some of these exes include Tyga, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, and most recently, Jordyn Woods. All four joined the platform to give fans a closer look into their lives, but their content differs.

Jordyn Woods – Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF – announced she had joined the platform on Monday, October 5. “I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it,” she told Complex. “I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show.” Fans can subscribe to her page for $20 a month.

In terms of content, Woods said that she won’t just be posting selfies and random photos. She told Complex that she has teamed up with the photographer Steven Gomillion to create art and not just selfies. “There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done,” Woods told Complex. “I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there.”

While Woods will be focusing a lot of her efforts into her new OnlyFans account, she noted that she won’t slack on Instagram or Twitter. “I just feel like OnlyFans gives me a completely separate opportunity to really be on a platform that has no judgment,” she said in Complex. “Sometimes, when people step out of their shell, it’s a lot for people to digest. For me, I want people to be able to be prepared to take it in.”

Tyga Joined OnlyFans in September

Tyga – Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend – joined OnlyFans prior to Woods in mid-September. “It’s a new platform where I can talk directly to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos and other BTS of my latest releases,” the 30-year-old rapper said in a statement to Page Six. “They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!” The rapper also frequently posts Twitter and Instagram posts encouraging his followers to subscribe for $20 a month.

His OnlyFans account drew attention recently when a photo of the rapper’s penis surfaced on social media sites on Saturday, October 3, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that some people believe Tyga shared the photo himself to promote his account on OnlyFans.

The “Rack City” artist hasn’t publicly acknowledge the leak, but he’s continued to promote his OnlyFans account. While it’s unclear who leaked the photo or how, some fans suspect Tyga himself released the revealing photo. “His nudes didn’t ‘leak’ his funds are drying up, its the perfect excuse to create an onlyfans page to get paid….u ain’t slick Tyga,” one Twitter user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Someone was going to leak it, so he scammed the scammer. Smart move.”

Blac Chyna Was an OnlyFans OG

Before the platform became well-known, Blac Chyna was onboard. The 32-year-old joined OnlyFans in April by posting a now-deleted Instagram foot fetish video of her stomping on a bowl of grapes, according to Insider. Even though she deleted that specific video from her Instagram, her OnlyFans account still highlights her foot fetish features, as her bio reads, “Foot Freaks -Monday’s.” Fans can subscribe for $20 a month.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian – who share 3-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian together – made headlines with their tumultuous relationship from 2016 to 2017. Kardashian and Chyna first made their relationship public in January of 2016. Just two after doing so, Kardashian moved into Chyna’s house after years of living with his sister Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian proposed to Chyna a few months later on April 4, 2016. And on November 10, 2016, the two welcomed Dream Renée Kardashian.

For the next year and a half, Kardashian and Chyna’s relationship took twists and turns before they eventually ended it for good. After various cheating allegations, social media outbursts, and leaked photos, the two permanently broke up in July of 2017. Kardashian and Chyna still have ongoing legal battles, as Kardashian sued Chyna in 2017 for battery, assault, and vandalism. Kardashian also reportedly filed for primary custody in January 2020 in hopes to reduce Chyna’s time with Dream to weekends with a nanny present, according to TMZ.

Amber Rose Joined the Adult Platform

To round out the Kardashian’s inner circle on OnlyFans, Amber Rose announced she had joined the site on Thursday, September 30. Rose made quite the announcement when she posted a cheeky video of her behind with the caption, “Here’s a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING” with the smirky face, tongue, and peeping eyes emoji. Her OnlyFans account runs at $20 a month.

Kanye West dated Amber Rose right before Kim Kardashian, from 2008 to 2010. Right after the two broke up, Rose began dating Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush and by 2011, she had moved onto Wiz Khalifa. West and Kardashian made their relationship public in 2012.

Rose wasn’t thrilled with West and Kardashian’s relationship and told Star Magazine in 2012, that Kardashian was, “one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together. She’s a homewrecker!” West took credit for Rose’s rise to fame and told The Breakfast Club in 2015, “If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose. It’s very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

A year later, Kardashian and Rose appeared to be on good terms when Amber Rose tweeted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, “Swingers” with the frog and tea emoji. And of course, West featured Amber Rose in his “Famous” music video in June of 2016. Rose joined other celebrities – including Donald Trump and Taylor Swift – as a naked wax figure cuddling with West.

