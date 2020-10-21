How Old Are Each of the Kardashian Family Members?

With so many kids, sisters, and grandkids, Keeping Up With the Kardashians can get confusing. The Kardashian-Jenner circle involves three sisters, one brother, two half-sisters, ten grandchildren, and various step-siblings.

Kris Jenner – who’s 64-years-old – and the late Robert Kardashian had four children together: Kourtney Mary Kardashian, Kimberly Noel Kardashian, Khloe Alexandra Kardashian, and Robert Arthur Kardashian. Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991, but they remained friends until Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

A month after her divorce was finalized with Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner – then Bruce Jenner – in April 1991. Caitlyn Jenner will turn 71-years-old on October 28. Together, the couple had two kids: Kendall Nicole Jenner and Kylie Kristen Jenner. Kris Jenner is currently dating 39-year-old Corey Gamble.

Kourtney Kardashian Is the Oldest Kardashian Sister

Kourtney Kardashian was born on April 18, 1979, making her the oldest sister at 41-years-old. Kourtney Kardashian also gave birth to the first Kardashian-Jenner grandchild. Kardashian and Scott Disick – who’s 37-years-old – dated on and off from 2006 to early 2017 when the two called it quits.

While the two dated, they welcomed three kids together. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have three adorable kids: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). Neither Kardashian nor Disick have other kids besides the three.

Kourtney Kardashian was 30-years-old when she gave birth to Mason Disick. Kardashian showed viewers her entire pregnancy journey, from finding out she was pregnant, to giving birth. Kardashian even helped deliver Mason on the season 4 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While in labor, she pulled out her first child herself. “The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” Kourtney Kardashian said on the show.

Kim Kardashian Just Joined the 40 Club

Kim Kardashian – the second youngest Kardashian kid – celebrated her 40th birthday on October 21, 2020. Kim Kardashian married her third and current husband rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West – who’s 43-years-old – in May 2014. Since the two started dating, Kardashian and West have four kids together – the most of any Kardashian sibling.

Before Kardashian and West married, they welcomed North West in June 2013, making her seven-years-old. Kardashian also gave birth to Saint West – four-years-old – in 2015 after a difficult and final pregnancy. Kardashian and West still wanted kids, but Kardashian had too many complications, so they had two more children via a surrogate: Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (19-months).

Khloe Kardashian Was the Last Kardashian Sister to Have a Baby

Khloe Kardashian – the youngest Kardashian daughter – turned 36-years-old on June 27. Kardashian married NBA Lakers basketball player Lamar Odom after a month of dating. Kardashian tried to have a baby but was unsuccessful, and she filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, according to People. She then dated rapper French Montana and NBA player James Harden.

Kardashian met Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson – who’s 29-years-old – and the two started dating in July 2016. After two years of dating, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed one daughter together in April 2018: True Thompson (2).

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in February 2019 when Thompson hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The two continued to co-parent until romance rumors circulated when they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, & Kylie Jenner Round out the Kardashian Bunch

Rob Kardashian is the youngest of the Kardashian bunch at 33-years-old. Rob Kardashian was once engaged to Blac Chyna – who’s 32-years-old – but the two broke up in 2017. Even though the two are broken up, they still co-parent their daughter: Dream Renée Kardashian (3).

Kendall Jenner is 24-years-old and will turn 25-years-old on November 3. Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling who doesn’t have a kid.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner kid who turned 23-years-old on August 10. Kylie Jenner dated Travis Scott – who’s 29-years-old – for two years. The couple announced their split over a year ago in October 2019 after two years of dating. Jenner and Scott welcomed their two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018.

READ NEXT: This Kardashian Friend Faced a Home Burglary