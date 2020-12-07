Why the Kardashians Just Canceled Their Annual Christmas Party

Kris Jenner began hosting the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party decades ago. Over the years, the party has evolved from a few friends and Christmas cookies to a major A-List holiday bash. Kim Kardashian took over hosting duties in 2018 and handed over the reins to Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.

But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like there will not be an annual holiday party. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted on Sunday, December 6. “So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Khloe Kardashian also addressed the Kardashian-Jenner annual holiday card. Unfortunately, it looks like there won’t be a themed card. A fan tweeted Khloe Kardashian, asking if they’ve taken their family photos yet. “We have not done anything,” the 36-year-old reality star replied. “No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over.”

Khloe Kardashian Previously Caused Controversy for Wanting to Continue the Tradition

Before announcing that the annual holiday party would be no longer, Khloe Kardashian suggested that the family was still hoping to do it in some form. A fan tweeted in early November, “OMG i just realized….. is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????”

Kardashian replied to the tweet, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.”

Many Kardashian fans didn’t seem thrilled with the response. One user replied to Kardashian’s response, “I love ya Klo but is that the best use of the tests we have? So you can party? Just keep it to family. We are all making sacrifices this year.”

Another user replied, “As a physician who cannot ‘just get rapid testing’ on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. Flushed face Just to think of what is safest.”

“Haha I love you, but you’re so out of touch,” a fan tweeted. “Thinking of what is safest is maybe sticking to JUST family or maybe not have it at all? (Or do have it and don’t post about it and then be upset at all the bad reactions you get, but we know that’s not an option.)”

The Kardashian Family Received Backlash for a Halloween Party

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Kendall Jenner received major backlash when she hosted a Halloween and birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The star-studded event immediately drew criticism while the family was already under scrutiny for Kim Kardashian’s birthday vacation to a tropical island.

Jenner even asked her guests to not post anything on social media, but some guests couldn’t help themself – including Kylie Jenner. Photos from the parties revealed a handful of celebrities at Jenner’s party including Hailey and Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian, Justin Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, and Doja Cat, among others, according to ET.

Fans immediately criticized Kendall Jenner and many of the other stars. “Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween,” one user tweeted with a video from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story of her older sister blowing out birthday candles.

Jenner’s social media policy also leaked, which wrote, “NO SOCIAL MEDIA. Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” One fan tweeted a screenshot of the note and wrote, “not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t know.”

