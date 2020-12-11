Is Keeping Up With the Kardashians Getting Renewed?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending, but the Kardashians won’t be off the screen for long. Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its final season on E! in early 2021. The Kardashians will create exclusive content for Hulu, the streaming service announced on Thursday, December 10.

The Disney’s Investor’s Day earlier today led to the announcement of the multi-year contract.

“Announced today at Disney’s Investor Day, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally,” the company shared to E! “Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available.”

The Kardashians Have Shared the News, Too

Many of the Kardashians are eager for the new project. Kris Jenner posted the news on Instagram and Twitter writing, “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu.”

Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated the announcement as well. The 41-year-old Poosh star also posted a photo on Instagram of the Disney World’s Magic Kingdom with fireworks in the background. She wrote in the caption, “When you wish upon a star… excited to announce our new multi year partnership with @Hulu @disney and what’s to come in 2021.”

Khloe Kardashian also shared a light pink photo on Instagram with the words, “HULU 2021” with no caption. Kardashian BFF Simon Huck commented, “Keeping Up With Hulu.” Khadijah Haqq McCray also seemed excited, writing, “Let’s gooooooooooooooooo.”

The Kardashians Said Goodbye to Their Franchise

The Kardashian family announced that they decided to cancel Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year in September. The final season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. After the final season aires, the franchise will total 20 seasons, 14 years, and numerous spinoff series.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the Kardashian-Jenner family wrote.

Khloe Kardashian hinted that some family members needed a break from the constant filming. Kardashian dished more on an episode of the podcast Emergency Contact with Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington on Monday, October 12. Kardashian appeared on the podcast with her bff Malika Haqq. The two talked about their friendship, parenting styles, and thoughts on Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending.

“It’s devastating I think for all of us as well,” Kardashian said on the podcast. “It is sad but we’ve been doing it for about 15 years… Literally we get, like, two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We love it, but we’re all in a different place in our lives and we all have businesses and families and I think some of us need a nap.”

Khloe Kardashian added that she’s not one of those people, though. “I think a lot of us needed just some time off to reset and have some time off is important with all of us,” she said. “For me, I think it’s hard, because I don’t like change. I like the consistency. I like the same thing, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”

