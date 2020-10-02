Kardashians Voice Their Opinions on an International Crisis

The Kardashians aren’t ones to remain silent on matters that are important to them. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian have all voiced their opinions over the current conflict in Armenia and Azerbaijan. More specifically, the three have condemned Azerbaijan and Turkey for trying to claim the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia.

Since September 27, the countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region – a mountainous region the size of Rhode Island. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it comprises of mainly ethnically Armenian people. For the last week, violence between the two countries has escalated, and Turkey has sided with Azerbaijan and Russia with Armenia.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob all have Armenian roots on their father’s side. Their great-great grandparents fled the Armenian village of Karakale and Erzurum (now in Turkey) in the early 20th century shortly before the Armenian Genocide, according to People. The Armenian Genocide killed and expelled 1.5 million ethnic Armenians in Turkey between 1914 and 1923, according to The New York Times. Turkey does not recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Kim, Khloe, and Rob Publicly Sided with Armenia

Please share now! I am partnering with friends to get our story out, but I need your help. Scroll down to see threads of my joint statements with @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @robkardashian @serjtankian on Twitter & Instagram & share with your respective networks 🙏🏼✊🏼💪🏼❤️🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/uS3SkLLAaW — Eric Esrailian (@esrailian) October 1, 2020

The Kardashians have taken their Armenian roots seriously over the years, and they continue to use their significant social followings to make a difference. Kim, Khloe, and Rob all partnered with Dr. Eric Esrailian – a social impact filmmaker who has family in Armenia – to spread awareness from the Armenian side.

Kim was the first to post anything on her social media regarding the conflict. Kim has posted multiple Instagram stories since September 27. “Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan and the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them,” she wrote in an Instagram story with a black background. “Azerbaijan is blocking social media except for war propaganda.” Kim further criticized involvement from Turkey in a tweet calling for an end to “all offensive use of force” against Armenians.

Khloe also added various things to her Instagram story a few days after Kim. “What’s going on in Armenia breaks my heart,” she wrote in one Instagram story. “I pray so deeply for everyone’s safety and health.” She ended her personal statement with a broken heart emoji and a similar message to Kim’s regarding the situation. Khloe has also posted Instagram stories with various information, including how to take action and lists of local businesses supporting Armenia.

Rob Kardashian also gave his support for the situation by posting a photo of someone wearing an Armenian flag looking over a mountainous region. “In the fog of the pandemic and global crises, #Armenians in #Artsakh have been the victims of unprovoked attacks by #Azerbaijan,” he wrote in the caption. “We appeal to the international community to continue to condemn these attacks. From the highest levels of leadership, we know Armenia & Artsakh want peace. Anything else you read is disingenuous & false.”

The Kardashians Have Spoken Up About Armenia Before

While this particular conflict has escalated violently in the last week or so, tensions have been rising throughout the summer. In mid-July, Kim posted a photo of herself with a lengthy caption regarding the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Azerbaijan has violated the UN’s appeal for global ceasefire by unprovoked attacks against the Republic of Armenia,” she wrote in the caption. “Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia.” She added, “I stand with my fellow Armenians and pray for those that are involved in recent tensions on the border of the country.”

Although the Kardashians have previously emphasized their Armenian heritage, they got a better understanding of the area when Kim and Khloe traveled to Armenia for an eight-day trip in 2015. Season 10 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Khloe and Kim – along with Kim’s husband Kanye West and daughter North – visiting their father’s homeland.

While the sisters ventured throughout the country, they discovered that their family founded Gyumri’s first cheese factory, and that the residents were quite fond of them. “We’re used to big crowds, but it’s like complete pandemonium outside our hotel room. They’re all chanting Kim’s name,” Khloe said in an episode of KUWTK.

Most recently in October of 2019, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian traveled to Armenia to baptize their kids. Kim had her three youngest kids – Psalm, Saint, and Chicago – baptized while Kourtney got Mason, Penelope, and Reign all baptized. The two moms also had dinner with Armenian President Armen Sarkissia, according to People.

READ NEXT: Jonathan Cheban Addresses Kimye’s Relationship Status