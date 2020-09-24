‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 19, Episode 2 Spoilers & Recap

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians second episode of season 19 took place Thursday, September 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on E! The Kardashian-Jenner family returned for their second show of the season.
The family announced that they decided to cancel KUWTK on September 8. The last season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. After the final season airs, the franchise will total 20 seasons, 14 years and numerous spinoff series. Beware of episode spoilers as the show airs.
The Prank Continues
The episode picks up exactly where the season 19 premiere left off. Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian finally come clean to Kris Jenner about their fake blackout paparazzi photos prank. After Kris processes how the two totally bamboozled her, Scott and Khloe convince her to keep the prank going with Kim Kardashian. “She doesn’t know that you know, so we can mess with her now.” Kris excitedly responds, “Yeah!”
Corey Gamble Has A New Girl, And It’s Not Kris Jenner
The Coronavirus Starts to Get Real