Kendall Jenner Called ‘Trashy’

Kendall Jenner stepped out with her close friend Hailey Bieber to go shopping on Wednesday, October 7, according to the DailyMail. Both Jenner and Bieber sported outfits with little coverage in the chest area. Bieber sported a nude bralette and cardigan, and Jenner donned a white tank top without a bra on.

After the paparazzi snapped some photos of the two, Jenner received major backlash from fans. “I still prefer old world glamour to these trashy looking females anyday,” one fan commented in the story from the DailyMail. “Glamorous? All the money in the world and not an ounce of real style,” a user commented. Another wrote, “Put a dang bra on nasty.”

While many of the most popular comments were criticizing Jenner, some fans stood up for her. “Did she forget her bra?” one user commented in the same DailyMail story. “No class. I couldn’t imagine a world where you would want to do that, just for the attention ultimately. No self respect, modesty or class.” One user replied to this comment, writing, “How on earth is her having confidence in her body not having class?”

Some fans echoed the praise. One user wrote, “Kendall Jenner is looking absolutely gorgeous!!!” Another wrote, “Both absolutely stunning!!” Fans took to Twitter, too, with one user tweeting, “Only a sweater bralette on Bieber. See thru/no bra white T on Jenner! She looks great. To each their own.”

Kendall Jenner Has Worn Similar Looks Before

Even though Jenner’s most recent outfit caused a stir, it isn’t the first time she’s chosen to be more free. Jenner made headlines after she walked down the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show in a sheer blouse in February 2014. After the show, Jenner posted an Instagram of her in the top.

Jenner’s sisters appreciated the photos, but Instagram did not. Kim Kardashian tweeted, “Proudest sister ever!!!! @kendalljenner I love watching you live your dream! #MarcJacobs #NYFW” Khloe Kardashian also chimed in, tweeting, “My baby sister killed it today walking in the Marc Jacobs fashion show!!! Kenny you are so dope.”

Shortly after the photo and praise, the Instagram post disappeared. Instagram later fessed up that they took down the photo. “The photo violated Instagram’s guidelines that include a limitation on nudity,” the platform told E! News.

The Kardashian sisters were not pleased. Kim Kardashian tweeted, “Ughhhh can Instagram just delete your photos? Maybe @KendallJenner was too hot for instgram!!!” Khloe Kardashian also took to Twitter to address her concerns. “Basic b****** NOT wanted,” she tweeted. “Oops I keep forgetting I’m supposed to be on my “don’t sweat the small stuff” ish…. But I just can’t pass up a good rant #SorryNotSorry,” Khloe Kardashian added in another tweet.

Over a year later, Jenner celebrated 40 million followers on Instagram by posting a mostly bare photo, as seen above. “my favorite photo for all 40 mill of you. genuine happiness,” she wrote as the caption.

Jenner Isn’t a Stranger to a Scandal

Kendall Jenner starred in a 2017 controversial commercial for Pepsi, and she immediately received backlash. The commercial attempted to illustrate the political climate and Black Lives Matter movement at the time. It then ended when Kendall Jenner walked up to a line of police officers, handed one officer a can of Pepsi, and all issues of racism and police brutality had been solved with a single can of soda. The commercial immediately received intense criticism, and Pepsi pulled the commercial shortly after, according to The Washington Post.

Jenner never publicly responded to the situation until the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 premiere six months after the commercial aired. The 24-year-old model explained that when she originally got the offer, she was thrilled to appear in commercials that once featured stars like Beyoncé and Michael Jackson. “I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams,” she said in a confessional. “But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, that I completely shut down.”

Later on in the episode, Jenner confides in her older sister and scandal expert, Kim Kardashian. “This is the first time you’ve had a scandal,” Kardashian told her, as recorded by The Washington Post. “This is your first real experience with something like this.” Jenner responded, “Yeah, but it’s a very bad one.” Kardashian agreed but reassured her that it will eventually blow over.

Jenner still eventually broke down crying, and said, “Obviously, if I knew that this was going to be the outcome, I would have never done something like this…I would never purposely hurt someone, ever. You don’t know when you’re in the moment, and, I just felt so f****** stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that’s what got me the most, is that I would have ever made anyone else upset.”

