Kendall Jenner ‘Deserves an Apology’ From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are dealing with the repercussions from their fight on the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing Thursday, October 15 at 8p.m. Eastern time on E! The two sisters argued all night on the last episode of KUWTK, and it eventually took a turn when it escalated into a physical fight while on a family vacation in Palm Springs. “Kendall and Kylie haven’t fought like this in years,” Kim Kardashian says in a preview.

After the family returns home to reality, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have to decide how to continue their relationship. In a preview for the episode, Kendall Jenner visits Khloe Kardashian and tells her, “I deserve an apology, and you [Kylie Jenner] have not given me one.”

Kylie Jenner also talks about the fight with her mom Kris Jenner in the preview. Kris Jenner asks the 23-year-old if she’s talked to her sister since they returned home. “I haven’t talked to her,” Kylie Jenner tells her mom. “I would’ve never agreed to take her home. I would’ve loved to have a car, I could’ve done anything for her.”

The argument between the two sisters began when Kendall and Kylie Jenner get ready to head home to LA after a night out in Palm Springs. Kendall Jenner asks if she should give the driver her address, to which Kylie Jenner responds that she never agreed to drop her off at her house. The argument escalated into a physical fight, and Kendall Jenner claims that Kylie Jenner slapped her, she slapped her back, and Kylie Jenner put her heel in her neck. Kendall Jenner also said that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, screamed, “f*** you” to her.

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Aren’t Taking Sides

Kardashian Sisters Aren't Picking Sides After Kendall & Kylie's Fight | KUWTK | E!Tension at dinner and skipping the drag show, so what really happened between Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Palm Springs? Khloé, Kourtney & Kim discuss on "KUWTK." #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines and… 2020-10-13T14:59:46Z

Older sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian gather to talk about their younger sisters’ fight, in another preview for the new episode of KUWTK. “There was already tension when the night started,” Khloe Kardashian tells her sisters. “There was tension at dinner. [Kendall] didn’t come to the drag show. It was building up and building up, and I think it just boiled over, and that’s what happened. I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it — I don’t know if you’re not a sister how easy that is to get over it.”

At the time of the fight, the three older sisters and Kris Jenner left in a separate car to go back to the Palm Springs home that night, instead of back to LA like their sisters and Gamble. Khloe Kardashian adds in the preview clip that since they weren’t with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, “We don’t know in that time what happened.” Kim Kardashian agrees and says, “Obviously she [Kendall Jenner] won’t react like that [for no reason]. They had a sister fight, Corey happened to be there, he’s now in the middle of it. It’s just super annoying.”

The sisters also address that since they had been coming back from a drag queen show, both Gamble and Kylie Jenner were drinking, while Kendall Jenner stayed back in the car and was sober. “I just don’t think they [Gamble and Kylie Jenner] were being logical,” Khloe Kardashian says in a preview.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian empathize with Kendall Jenner. “Kendall has this anxiety that she really struggles with,” Kim Kardashian says. “Just even her shaking and being so upset — I don’t think she’s had that kind of adrenaline since she’s been an adult. And that’s tough.”

Even though they all empathize with Kendall Jenner, the three sisters know they can’t take sides. “I’ve had my fair share of sisters fights, and it turns into a whole slew of emotions,” Khloe Kardashian admits in a confessional. “So I just want Kendall to feel supported. But picking a side is not going to do anything right now, so I just hope Kendall and Kylie figure it out.”

Kendall Jenner & Corey Gamble Hash It Out

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fight involved Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, too. While Kendall Jenner was fighting with Kylie Jenner, she claimed that Gamble got involved. Kendall Jenner told her sisters in the last episode of KUWTK, “This man [Gamble] is wild, he really just said f*** you.” She adds that his comment made her “hysterical,” especially knowing how close Gamble is with her sister.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney acknowledge that Gamble’s involvement will make it harder for their mom Kris Jenner. “Corey’s involvement makes this so much more complicated,” Kourtney Kardashian says in a confessional after the fight. “It just really sucks [for Kris Jenner].” Kim Kardashian also tells her sisters in a preview clip, “Corey was ganging up with Kylie.” Khloe Kardashian agrees and adds, “I just feel bad that mom’s in the middle. I really do. I couldn’t imagine feeling like that. It just sucks.”

Since Kris Jenner and Gamble share a close relationship, Gamble and Kendall Jenner decide to sort things out, as well. In the new episode, Gamble takes Kris Jenner out to salsa dancing classes, but things halt when Gamble and Kendall Jenner begin talking over the phone. A preview shows Kendall Jenner telling Gamble, “Obviously I’m going to defend myself.” In another preview, Gamble tells Jenner on that same phone call, “Kendall, man, don’t tell me to shut up. I’m trying to help you.”

READ NEXT: Fan Calls Out Kylie Jenner on Twitter