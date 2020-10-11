Kendall & Kylie Jenner Address Their Physical Fight

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have addressed their argument that turned physical. After a night of constant arguing on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two sisters ended up getting into a physical fight. Kylie Jenner live-Tweeted her reaction to the episode and gave her two cents about the argument while it was airing on Thursday, October 8.

Kylie Jenner tweeted plenty of her thoughts, with a few including her fight with her sister. “sister fights like that are never ok!!! #kuwtk,” Kylie Jenner tweeted. She added in other tweets, “this show was iconic!!! #kuwtk,” and “the drama #kuwtk.” While Kendall Jenner wasn’t live-tweeting the episode, she did acknowledge her fight later on.

One fan tweeted a gif of Kendall and Kylie Jenner hitting each other when they were younger and referenced their latest fight. Kylie Jenner retweeted the gif and added the caption, “pretty accurate.” A few hours later, Kendall Jenner retweeted Kylie Jenner’s quoted tweet and added, “lmao! actually tho!”

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Got Into a Physical Fight

On the latest episode of KUWTK, the two normally quiet sisters argue throughout the night that eventually escalates into a physical altercation. The whole Kardashian-Jenner family ventures to Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs for a “bonding session,” according to Kris Jenner. The girls decide to have a sister’s night and then go out.

After all the sisters – minus Kendall Jenner – go out, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Cory Gamble plans to drive home to LA that night with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Kylie Jenner tells the driver they have to stop somewhere for her to go to the bathroom, and Kendall Jenner asks her sister if she should give the driver her address. Kylie Jenner then says she never agreed to drop off her sister on the other side of town, and the two immediately start arguing.

In a separate car, Kourtney Kardashian calls one of the girls to make sure Gamble is with them. But the only thing they hear on the other line is high pitched screaming about who they are dropping off first. “It just sounds really crazy,” Khloe Kardashian says in a confessional. The older sisters ask Kendall Jenner for her location, and they turn around the car to pick her up.

Once she piles into the car, the 24-year-old model tells her side of the story. After the sisters got into a disagreement about their LA drop-off destination, Kendall Jenner claims that Kylie Jenner slapped her, she slapped her back, and Kylie Jenner put her heel in her neck.

Kendall Jenner also says about Gamble, “This man is wild, he really just said f*** you.” She adds that his comment made her “hysterical,” especially knowing how close Gamble is with her sister. Immediately, all of the older sisters and Kris Jenner know that Gamble’s involvement will take a toll on the family. “Corey’s involvement makes this so much more complicated,” Kourtney Kardashian says in a confessional. “It just really sucks [for her mom].”

Kylie Jenner also Addressed their Clothing Argument

Prior to their physical fight, Kendall and Kylie Jenner argued over a sought-after jumpsuit in the same KUWTK episode. When Kendall Jenner discovers that her sisters are planning on going out, she admits that she’s unprepared for the occasion. She claims that Kourtney Kardashian offered to lend her a brown jumpsuit, but the only problem is that Kylie Jenner is currently wearing the requested piece. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian all offer Kendall Jenner different outfits, but she refuses to wear anything but the brown jumpsuit.

While the older sisters try to diffuse the situation, Kylie Jenner takes a tequila shot with Kris Gamble and tells Kendall Jenner that she looks cute in her more casual outfit. Kendall Jenner ignores her, and Kylie Jenner trails her down the hallway asking her why she thinks she deserves the outfit more than her. After Kendall Jenner insists that the outfit was for her, Kylie Jenner isn’t having it.

When a fan asked Kylie Jenner via Twitter why she stole the outfit from her sister, Kylie Jenner tweeted back, “i didn’t steal anything!!! kourt gave it to me.” She added in another tweet, “i think kenny looks cute #kuwtk.”

“Whatever, you’re a hater, you’re not going to ruin my f****** night,” Kylie Jenner tells her in the preview, as she dances past her. “I’m having a good time.” Kendall Jenner immediately responds, yelling, “You ruined my f****** night, so I can do whatever the f*** I want to.”

