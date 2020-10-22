How COVID-19 Has an Impact on Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is dishing on how COVID-19 is affecting her family. Just like the rest of the country, the Kardashians have been facing the new staying-at-home normal. Kardashian explained that while it was difficult for her and her sisters, it was also hard on all their kids. Kardashian has one two-year-old daughter – True Thompson – who she shares with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian opened up that True has struggled with transitioning to normal life and work life. “I’m sure most moms feel this way,” Kardashian told People on October 15. “When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us.”

The 36-year-old Good American founder added that all her sisters’ kids felt the same way about their parents going back to work post-quarantine. “They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out,” she told People. “So it was [a] transition. Now, we’re in a really healthy, good place.”

Khloe Kardashian Opened About ‘Scary’ COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian looked back on the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and how many unknowns there were. In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian became one of the first sisters to wear a mask when she didn’t feel well after a girls’ trip. During that time, Kardashian admitted that things felt, “scary and sad,” according to People. She even got tested for the virus after showing symptoms.

After she settled into quarantine and stay-at-home, Kardashian said that she was grateful to spend more time with True. “I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her,” Kardashian told People.

She added that she feels fortunate to have her other sisters close to her for cousin playdates. “We are really lucky because most people, I don’t think have this many cousins or if they have family, they’re out of state,” she told People. “The first month, none of us saw anyone. We just were in our own homes. And then once I think we all knew, ‘Okay, none of us are sick anymore. We’re all good,’ then we started incorporating the kids with one another. Them having that connection and that socialization is so important. They love it.”

The reality star also said that she tries to get the cousins together every Saturday for a kiddie activity – including a pumpkin painting station one weekend, as seen above. “I try to set up activities every Saturday morning and it’s so fun,” she told People. “I probably have more fun than they do. They get so messy and just have the best time.”

The Kardashians Have Resumed Filming

Not even COVID-19 can completely stop the Kardashians. Keeping Up With the Kardashians paused filming a few episodes into season 19. For a few months, the family continued to film themselves in quarantine which included plenty of virtual lunch dates.

Khloe Kardashian told People that after restrictions started to get lifted in California and the whole family was healthy, they began to film the show in-person. “We filmed and we rented a house in Malibu,” she told People. “That was kind of our bubble — we’ve called it our COVID bubble because we didn’t want film crews in our homes with our kids for safety reasons.”

The first KUWTK post-quarantine episode premiered last night, Wednesday, October 21. The family threw a safe surprise party for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday. The special showed Kris Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian meeting with party planners in their Malibu home and party attendees masked up.

