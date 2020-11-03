Khloe Kardashian Addresses Recent Pregnancy Speculation

Khloe Kardashian is setting her pregnancy rumors straight. Ever since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have gotten back together, fans have been eager to know when the two will have another baby. More than ever, fans have been commenting on social media asking and theorizing if the reality star is pregnant again.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016 and welcomed their two-year-old daughter True in April 2018. The couple called it quits in March 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods. Over the COVID-19 quarantine, the two spent more time raising True together in LA.

Kardashian, Thompson, and True even dressed up together for Halloween. Both Kardashian and Thompson shared their golden costumes via Instagram on Monday, November 1. Kardashian dressed up as Cleopatra, Thompson as her lover Marc Antony, and True as their, “Royal Highness.”

One fan took to Twitter to say that they still think the 36-year-old Good American founder is expecting. “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian [Khloe Kardashian] is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant,” a user tweeted on Monday, November 2. Kardashian dismissed the idea replying, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

Fans Have Been Convinced Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant

Ever since discovering Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had reconnected, fans had hoped that the two would be expanding their family of three. Prior to Kardashian’s Halloween posts, some of her followers commented on her photos thinking the star was pregnant and hiding it from the public.

On one of Kardashian’s Instagram posts, a user wrote, “Girl, we all know this is an old pic and ur pregnant again chill please.” Another user wrote on a different recent post, “Go ahead and announce your pregnancy. Stop posting old pics. Congrats on the baby.”

Kardashian & Thompson Are Planning for Their ‘Future’

Never say never with the Kardashians. The family of three could be expanding to a family of four. “They are definitely planning their future together and can’t wait to have another baby,” a source told People. “True will be a great big sister.”

Kris Jenner has also weighed in on the possibility of more grandchildren. Jenner hinted that having another baby might still be on the table for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The momager appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 24. DeGeneres – like many other fans – wanted to get the inside scoop on the couple’s rekindling. “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” DeGeneres asked Jenner.

“You never know around here,” Jenner giggled. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The couple grew closer when Khloe Kardashian had to spend over two weeks away from her daughter when she tested positive for COVID-19. During that time, Thompson lived in Kardashian’s home and took care of their daughter while Kardashian recovered.

“They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it,” the source told People. It appears the two are still going strong, as Thompson tagged along to Kim Kardashian’s controversial vacation getaway and her birthday surprise party. “Khloe is the happiest,” a source told People. “Tristan still lives with Khloe and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloe and Tristan.”

READ NEXT: Kris Jenner Dishes to Andy Cohen on Clapping Back at Mean Trolls