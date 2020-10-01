Kardashian Receives Backlash for Promoting Drugs

The Kardashians aren’t strangers to criticism and controversy. Lately, Khloe Kardashian has been receiving backlash from many of her followers about a recent promotion for the drug Nurtec™ ODT on her Instagram. Kardashian posted a series of three photos on September 28, as seen below.

The first photo shows her doing yoga by the pool in her backyard. The photo seems like something that would normally fit her feed, but the photo has, “Swipe left for important safety information,” printed on the bottom right of the picture. The next two photos then detail, “Important Safety Information,” including when to not take the medication, side effects, and basic information about the drug itself.

Kardashian wrote in the original caption that it was a sponsorship, and the location of the photo reads, “Paid partnership with nurtecodt.” She goes on to detail her struggles with migraines in the past and explains that her neurogist prescribed Nurtec™ ODT (rimegepant). “It was such a relief because it can start working in 15 minutes, and within an hour I can be exercising or doing anything I would’ve done before,” she added in the caption. “I am so grateful to be able to take back my days from migraine.” Kardashian ended the caption by adding safety and side effects information.

Nurtec™ ODT (rimegepant) is a prescription migraine medication. “Nurtec ODT can get you back to normal functioning in as little as 60 minutes,” its website reads. “And help you stay there for up to 48 hours. Because you can’t afford to let your migraine—or your treatment—throw off your day.

Fans Immediately Criticized the Promotion

The Kardashians have promoted supplements and health products before, but fans feel that a prescription drug is different. “Why are you advertising medication? Seems irresponsible to me,” wrote one user on Instagram and 507 people liked the comment. “Y’all touting potentially harmful drugs now eh… damn anything for a dollar $$$,” commented another user. “She should not be advertising medication period,” one follower commented back.

Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to any of the backlash herself, but some fans have been defending her. Many users replied that her post was clearly an add and the two pages of warnings were beneficial. One user responded to comments calling Kardashian irresponsible, saying, “are you that ignorant that you’re not able to recognize she’s promoting the brand aka advertising medication (in exchange for a fee) which btw only received FDA approval 6 months ago?”

Kardashian Has Confessed She Suffers from Migraines

While promoting a prescription drug could definitely be crossing a line, Kardashian has admitted that she’s struggled with migraines for years. “I’ve been suffering from migraines since about the sixth grade,” Kardashian explained to TakeBackToday.com. “That’s the first one I can really vividly remember.” She added that her lifelong battle with migraines, “Hit me like a semi truck.”

Kardashian also opened up about her struggles with migraines on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Shortly before she had her daughter True, Kardashian confessed that a migraine was causing her to throw up blood and go blind in one eye. “Literally my whole head feels bruised because it’s been pounding for so long and it’s terrifying,” she said during the episode. “I’m supposed to go to Cleveland tomorrow to see Tristan, but the way I’m feeling right now ― I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

Scott Disick & Brody Jenner Recently Received Promotion Backlash

Scott Disick and Brody Jenner recently faced criticism after promoting an app that morphed their faces to appear as if they were different races. Disick and Jenner posted the edited photos on both Instagram and Twitter on September 22. Since their original posts, they have both deleted their tweets and edited their Instagram posts.

On their original Instagram posts, neither Disick nor Jenner mentioned that it was an ad. Jenner’s originally read, “You need to try this new feature in gradient app, it’s crazy.” Since posting, he has added the #ad at the end. Disick’s originally read, “Tried new filters in the Gradient app Which one is better?” He changed the caption to read, “Tried new filters in the Gradient app. #ad.” Disick and Jenner have also both disabled the comment section on their Instagram posts. When they originally posted the photos, users still had the ability to comment.

Shortly after posting on Twitter and Instagram, users clapped back with disapproval. “This feels extremely racist,” one user commented on Instagram. Another user responded to Disick’s since-deleted tweet, “Love that you turned comments off on Instagram instead of face the backlash.”

