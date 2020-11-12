Kardashian Family Unfollows Beau Tristan Thompson on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian may be setting the record straight on her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The two – who share 2-year-old daughter True – had rekindled their romance while spending quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last few months, they seemed to be officially dating, with Thompson tagging along to many Kardashian celebrations, including Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday island getaway.

But things may have recently taken a turn. Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick have all unfollowed Thompson on Instagram. Thompson still follows Khloe Kardashian, but not Scott Disick, Kylie, Kendall, or Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also still follow the NBA player, and he follows them back.

Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photos of Thompson, True, and herself dressed up for Halloween together. Kardashian captioned the photo, “Cleopatra, Mark Antony, Royal Highness True.” Kardashian untagged Thompson from the family photos. Thompson posted similar group photos with the caption, “Mommy and Tutu make me look good in these pics.” Thompson tagged Kardashian and hasn’t removed it yet.

Kardashian Unfollowed Thompson Amid Past Relationship Revelations

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen opened up about her past and current relationships with the Kardashians on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Monday, November 9. Pippen explained what she believed happened between her and Kim Kardashian, but she also elaborated on past relationships with some of the men in the Kardashian sister’s lives.

Rumors circulated earlier this year that Pippen had hooked up with Thompson while the two were dating. The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum confessed that she and Thompson do have a history. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe,” Pippen said on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA, I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever.”

Pippen emphasized her point saying, “I’m the type of person, I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man, I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Larsa Pippen Said She’s ‘Proud’ of Kardashian & Thompson for Working Things Out

When asked if she had been with Thompson after he started dating Khloe Kardashian, Pippen insisted she only had relations with him prior to them dating. She explained, “No! But it’s funny how people think it. I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that.”

“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe’s life,” she said. “Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”

She added, “If they love each other, then God bless,” Pippen said. “I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up. You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”

Kardashian Will Address Her Future With Thompson in the KUWTK Season Finale

In a preview for the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old Good American founder opens up to her BFF Malika Haqq about her future with Thompson. During the episode, the whole family is still under strict quarantine, with Thompson temporarily staying with Kardashian to watch True while she recovered from COVID-19.

During the preview, Kardashian calls Haqq and the subject of her relationship with Thompson comes up. “We’re in a really good place,” Kardashian told Haqq. “He’s been super helpful, and when I was isolating, he helped with so many responsibilities. But I can also tell that his energy’s different.”

She added, “He’ll touch my shoulders, and I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little touchy!’ And he’s like, ‘I just want you to know that if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.'” Haqq said to Kardashian saying Thompson was, “still in love with her,” and Kardashian responded, “I know that. I think I feel a little more pressure. Even my family is like, ‘So are you guys sleeping together?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ He’s never said, ‘I need an answer,’ but he needs an answer as to what we’re doing.”

In a confessional, Kardashian revealed, “I do feel pressure from Tristan, but not because he’s told me. I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan, but I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up. And now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell that he’s getting antsy.” Previews for episode also show Kardashian and Thompson having a conversation, and he tells her he wants her back in her life for good.

