Kardashian Speaks Out About Their Battle with Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. In a preview for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals in an at-home confessional that the family is waiting for Khloe Kardashian’s COVID-19 test results. Prior to getting tested, Khloe Kardashian became one of the first sisters to wear a mask when she started to not feel well after a girls’ trip.

“My gut tells me she does [have COVID-19] just because she’s so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared, and she’s really nervous about it,” Kim Kardashian reveals in an at-home confessional. The clip then cuts to footage of Khloe Kardashian restlessly laying in bed.

Kris Jenner also weighs in on how she helped her daughter with the situation. “I of course then jumped on the phone with every doctor that would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her,” Kris Jenner says in a self-taped confessional.

Khloe Kardashian then announces that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “I just found out that I do have Corona,” Khloe Kardashian says in a self-taped confessional in the preview clip. “I’ve been in my room, it’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.”

The 36-year-old Good American founder revealed that she suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes. She also added that she already struggles with migraines, but she had horrible headaches as well. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she confesses. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Kardashian then relays a slight warning to viewers saying, “Let me tell you, that s*** is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this. I pray that we follow orders and listen were all gonna be okay. May god bless us all.”

Khloe Kardashian Isn’t the Only Kardashian Who Had COVID-19

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her husband, 43-year-old rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West also tested positive for COVID-19. Around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had the virus in mid-March, Kardashian told GRAZIA that West also contracted COVID-19.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.” Kardashian and West have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

Kardashian added that she remembers taking care of West and helping him recover. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she told GRAZIA. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

West himself admitted that he contracted the virus in an interview with Forbes in July. West’s symptoms mimicked Khloe Kardashian’s symptoms. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” the rapper told Forbes in terms of symptoms.

On the Joe Rogan Experience, West detailed more of his experience. “I was shivering and having the shakes and taking hot showers and eating soup and just sleeping.” Rogan interrupted asking, “How bad did you have it?” West responded, “I don’t think it was that bad, I think it was a mild case. It threw everyone off, it threw everybody’s plans off.”

Kris Jenner Struggled With the COVID-19 Isolation

Kris Jenner admitted that the COVID-19 quarantine took a toll on her on a virtual lunch date with her daughters. “I don’t know about you guys, but I have good days and bad,” Jenner tells them in a preview clip for KUWTK. “But it’s just about not being able to see you guys. I get really sad.”

Kim Kardashian then asks how M.J. – Kris Jenner’s mom – has been holding up during COVID-19 quarantine. Kris Jenner breaks down crying and tells the family, “She is good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely,” she says. “The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down. We just drive around and just some familiar spots.”

Prior to quarantine, M.J. suffered an injury, so at the time, she had been home alone longer than many other people. “I just miss her,” Kris Jenner says. “I feel so bad because she’s lonely. She’s been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture…I really miss M.J. a lot. We always have things planned and talk about where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do. The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.”

