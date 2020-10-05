A Kardashian Is Seeing a Neurologist

Even the Kardashians struggle with health issues from time to time. Khloe Kardashian has suffered from migraines her whole life, and she has recently admitted to seeing a neurologist to treat her brain. Kardashian recently posted a paid promotion on her Instagram for the prescription drug Nurtec™ ODT.

“When my neurologist prescribed @NurtecODT (rimegepant) it was such a relief because it can start working in 15 minutes, and within an hour I can be exercising or doing anything I would’ve done before,” the 36-year-old Good American founder wrote in the caption on September 28. She also added two slides of safety information about the medication on her post.

Kardashian has confessed that she’s struggled with migraines for years. “I’ve been suffering from migraines since about the sixth grade,” Kardashian explained to TakeBackToday.com. “That’s the first one I can really vividly remember.” She added that her lifelong battle with migraines, “hit me like a semi truck.”

Kardashian also opened up about her struggles with migraines on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Shortly before she had her daughter True, Kardashian confessed that a migraine was causing her to throw up blood and go blind in one eye. “Literally my whole head feels bruised because it’s been pounding for so long and it’s terrifying,” she said during the episode. “I’m supposed to go to Cleveland tomorrow to see Tristan, but the way I’m feeling right now ― I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

Fans Criticized Kardashian for the Promotion

The Kardashians have promoted supplements and health products before, but Kardashian immediately received backlash for promoting a prescription drug. “Why are you advertising medication? Seems irresponsible to me,” wrote one user on Instagram and 746 people liked the comment. “Y’all touting potentially harmful drugs now eh… damn anything for a dollar $$$,” commented another user. “She should not be advertising medication period,” one follower commented back.

Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to any of the backlash herself, but some fans have been defending her. Many users replied that her post was clearly an add and the two pages of warnings were beneficial. One user responded to comments calling Kardashian irresponsible, saying, “are you that ignorant that you’re not able to recognize she’s promoting the brand aka advertising medication (in exchange for a fee) which btw only received FDA approval 6 months ago?”

Nurtec™ ODT (rimegepant) is a prescription migraine medication. “Nurtec ODT can get you back to normal functioning in as little as 60 minutes,” its website reads. “And help you stay there for up to 48 hours. Because you can’t afford to let your migraine—or your treatment—throw off your day.

Kardashian Responded to Recent Instagram Critics

Although Kardashian hasn’t directly addressed the criticisms regarding her paid promotion, she has responded in general to the hate she’s been getting on social media. Only four days after her promotion post on October 2, she posted a series of glammed up photos of herself. Immediately, she began to receive negative comments from fans about what she looked like.

One user commented, “Khloe it’s time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use its getting embarrassing.” Another wrote, “Literally said ‘who tf is that?!’ Khloe is not Khloe anymore” with a sad face emoji. Fans commented that they had a hard time telling if it was Kardashian in the photo. “I thought this was Ariana Grande for a sec,” one wrote. Another added, “…. I thought this was madison beer,” in reference to the 21-year-old singer.

Kardashian didn’t take the heat for long, and she fired right back. When one user commented, “Money spent well,” Kardashian responded back with three laughing emojis and wrote, “the shade of it all.” Kardashian only responded to positive comments afterwards, including one from sister Kylie Jenner complimenting her hair. “I love you sister,” Kardashian responded.

A few hours after the post, Kardashian took to Twitter to clap back at the haters. “I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be,” she tweeted on October 2. “I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things” with a heart emoji.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant