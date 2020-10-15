A Kardashian Makes Their Acting Debut

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending, but that doesn’t mean you’re done with the Kardashians on the screen. Kim Kardashian has joined the voice cast for the PAW Patrol animated movie based on the animated Nickelodeon series PAW Patrol about rescue dogs. The movie announced the cast on Thursday, October 15, per PR Newswire.

Kardashian joins a star-studded cast, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin, according to PR Newswire. The film is currently in production with all the actors, producers, and creators working remotely. PAW Patrol has a theatrical release date of August 20, 20201, according to PR Newswire.

Kim Kardashian seems super excited about it, and she even mentioned that she’s wracked up some mommy points for the role. The 39-year-old SKIMS founder retweeted a story about her role and added the caption, “I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!” A few minutes later, she added a selfie in a studio, wearing headphones and talking into a microphone, as seen above.

The Paramount Pictures movie spinoff follows a boy named Ryder and the pups in Adventure City while they try to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the successful city into chaos, according to PR Newswire. Kardashian hasn’t revealed which character she’ll be playing, but the movie will include all the main characters. The series focuses on Ryder leading search-and-rescue dogs — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — to protect Adventure Bay.

Fans Are Eager to Watch

As soon as Kim Kardashian tweeted about her excitement on Thursday, October 15, fans immediately responded with excitement. Even the fans who don’t have kids or love animated shows were excited. “I’m gonna watch cartoon shows now, the things kim makes me do,” one user tweeted. Another responded, “Definitely have to watch now.”

Many fans also noted that Kardashian’s kids must be thrilled. One user tweeted, “This is amazing! Saint must be so excited!!” Another added a gif of Kardashian tearing up with the caption, “Northie be like ‘that’s my Mom.'” Kardashian and her husband Kanye West share four kids together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months.

Paramount Pictures even seemed excited. The film studio responded to Kardashian’s tweet, “This news is PAWsitively amazing!” Another user joked, “So are we getting Skims Pets now,” referencing her shapewear brand SKIMS.

The Kardashians Love Working With Cartoons

Kim Kardashian’s kids aren’t the only ones who love animated characters. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s two-year-old daughter Stormi loves the movie Trolls. Last Christmas, she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott surprised Stormi with a real life character from Trolls.

Stormi met a life-sized Poppy – the pink-haired character voiced by Anna Kendrick – as part of her Christmas gift. Stormi and Jenner were watching the movie right before the surprise, and Jenner said in a TikTok video, “We watch this four times a day.” Jenner shared various Instagram stories and TikTok videos of Stormi living her best life.

The two watched the Trolls movie together and danced to a few scenes together, as Stormi kept exclaiming, “It’s Poppy! It’s Poppy!” The Trolls character even gave her a few presents, and Jenner spoke into the camera, “It’s the best day of her life.”

READ NEXT: Fan Calls Out Kylie Jenner on Twitter