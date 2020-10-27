Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash From a Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian posted a celebratory birthday bikini photo on the beach and immediately received criticism from her fans. Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on October 21 with her family and close friends. The SKIMS founder even took her inner circle to a tropical destination.

“All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week,” a source told Page Six shortly before Kardashian’s birthday. “The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.”

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick all posted tropical beach photos and videos on Instagram. Kourtney Kardashian posted a solo shot in a bikini on the beach with the caption, “best week of my life” on her Instagram story on Monday, October 26.

Scott Disick posted an Instagram story of the same beach as Kourtney Kardashian with the caption, “Just not normal.” Kendall Jenner added a series of beach and bikini photos on Instagram with the caption, “locations a secret.” Kris Jenner commented on her daughter’s post, “Take me back!!” Kim Kardashian also posted Instagram photos, but fans were not happy about it.

Fans Criticized Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

This is 40! pic.twitter.com/0XFHSaakOr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2020

The newly 40-year-old posted a series of four steamy bikini Instagram photos on Monday, October 26, with the caption, “This is 40!” Fans weren’t thrilled about Kardashian comparing her 40-year-old body to the average 40-year-old body.

Fans flooded Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo with critical comments. “This is 40 with all that work done to ya,” one user commented with over 5,200 likes. “This is 40 when you’re rich*” another added. Another wrote, “40=fake everything !”

Followers also commented that they can’t relate to Kardashian’s age and body. “Am I not embarrassed that I won’t look like this at 40,” one user commented. “Of course you look like that at 40 with everything you have done,” another noted. Another joked, “Make sure you don’t lose your diamond earrings.”

One Twitter user summed up many of the comments, tweeting, “No shade but that’s what 40 looks like for someone who has indispensable funds for fitness trainers, nutritionist, personal chefs, as much cosmetic procedures wanted and high end face and body care products. I am happy for u for sure.”

Kim Kardashian’s Family & Friends Supported Her

Even though Kim Kardashian is receiving major backlash from her fans and followers, her family and friends have stepped up to support her. Kendall Jenner commented on the steamy pic, “sure is!”

Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban – who was also invited on the birthday weekend per Page Six – commented, “Looks better than 39!!” Kourtney Kardashian’s close friend Simon Huck wrote, “And there it is” with two fireball emojis. Another Kardashian friend Olivia Pierson commented, “Neva looked betttttta!!!” with heart eyes and birthday cake emojis. Model Emily Ratajkowski also chimed in, “that’s 40 for me too. HBD!” with a crown and two hearts emoji.

Kardashian has noted in the past that her family has always been her rock when dealing with public criticism. During her interview on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Letterman asked her how she continued on after her 2007 sex tape leak. Kardashian said was thankful for having her family during that time. “That meant everything to me,” she told Letterman. “When we had our first big, public scandal, that is how we always got through things, is with each other. I have my family, that’s all that matters.

