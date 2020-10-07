Kim Kardashian Breaks Down During a Talk Show

Kim Kardashian sheds more than a few tears while catching up with talk show host David Letterman. In his newest season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Letterman chats with Kardashian when she becomes emotional. The two chat in front of an audience – pre-COVID-19 – when Kardashian begins to break down.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman | Season 3 Official Trailer | NetflixMy Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is back for season three with more in-depth conversations with extraordinary people! For the four-episode third season of the Netflix series David Letterman will welcome Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo for in-depth conversations, combining humor and curiosity. All four episodes of… 2020-10-06T17:15:01Z

“I wonder why I’m crying?” she says, wiping tears away. “I’ve talked about this before.” Letterman tries to comfort Kardashian, asking if she’s alright.

Letterman also tags along with Kardashian for some of her errands. The two take a trip to a convenience store when Kardashian starts vlogging for her Instagram followers. “Should I be in it or not?” Letterman asks Kardashian, and she kindly responds, “You can.” The duo also take a selfie together, and Kardashian tells him she’ll AirDrop the photo to him. “Do you know what AirDrop is?” Kardashian asks him. Letterman shakes his head no, but pretends to know what she’s talking about. The four-episode Netflix special premieres on October 21, 2020.

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Features Four Celebrities

In the four-part Netflix special, David Letterman also catches up with Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. Letterman is no stranger to talking with celebrities, as he hosted the Late Show with David Letterman on CBS for 30 years.

Letterman also featured well-known celebrities, politicians, athletes, and influencers on his first two seasons of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Some of his past guests include Barack Obama, George Clooney, Jay-Z, Melinda Gates, Malala Yousafzai, and even Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West, among many others.

The hour-long episode features Letterman tagging along and chatting with his guest about a topic of his choice. The trailer also teases conversations about Downey’s incarceration, Lizzo’s body confidence, and Chapelle’s views on recent racial injustices. The trailer ends with Chapelle asking Letterman, “Do you smoke weed, Dave?” to which Letterman sarcastically responds that he’s, “high as a kite” as they speak.

Kardashian Opened Up About ‘Scary’ Coronavirus Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian addressed how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her family. Around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had the virus in mid-March, Kardashian told GRAZIA that her husband Kanye West also contracted COVID-19.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.” Kardashian and West have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

Kardashian added that she vividly remembers taking care of West and helping him recover. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she told GRAZIA. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.” West and Kardashian flew to Paris in early March for West’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show.

West himself admitted that he contracted the virus in an interview with Forbes in July. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” the rapper said in terms of symptoms. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Drake went on Instagram Live in mid-March to share that he tested negative for the virus.

Even with the pandemic hitting close to home, Kardashian noted that she has come to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m the type of person that respects the process that respects what’s going on in the world,” she said. She added that, “Maybe our planet needed a break.”

READ NEXT: Corey Gamble’s Relationship With Kardashian & Jenner Kids