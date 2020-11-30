John Mayer Dated a Kardashian

Before marrying husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian dated a plethora of celebrities, athletes, models, and more. Many fans may forget that right before Kardashian started seeing ex-husband Kris Humphries, Kardashian dated singer John Mayer.

Kardashian and Mayer were seen together in New York City in late 2010, according to Complex. The two never publicly confirmed a relationship, but they were spotted more than a few times out and about. Kardashian once said Mayer is a, “really cool guy,” according to Complex.

After the two were spotted a few times, a source confirmed that they were casually seeing each other. “[John and Kim] brought along other friends, but the idea was to see if they would hit it off,” a source revealed, according to Glamour.

Mayer Was Linked to Another Kardashian Sister

Kim Kardashian and John Mayer dated ten years ago, but he still may be interested in the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian and Mayer met in December 2018 at the GQ Men of the Year party. The two met and did some serious flirting, according to Us Weekly.

Afterwards, a source told Us Weekly that they were chatting quite a bit during the party, and he, “seemed very into her.” The 43-year-old singer even told Kardashian that running into her was, “sweet serendipity” and they should “meet up again soon.”

Kardashian even reignited the dating rumors five months later when she played a game of “Who’d You Rather?” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show five months later in April 2019. When DeGeneres gave her options of multiple celebrities – including Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Zac Efron, and Michael B. Jordan – Kardashian kept choosing Mayer, per InStyle.

While sparks may have been flying at the party, things didn’t last between them. Six months later, Mayer opened up about his feelings towards the dating rumors on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen in May 2019. “I actually like the Kardashians,” he said. “If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day.”

“I ran into the bass player from the Scorpions,” Mayer said of the GQ Men of the Year party. “And then Kourtney Kardashian walks up and I said, ‘Kourtney, walk away. He’s the bass player from the Scorpions, he’s going to try to get you in a video.’ … All I did was save Kourtney Kardashian from being in a video with the bass player from the Scorpions.”

Mayer Hinted That the Kardashians Started the Romance Rumors

John Mayer Clears Up the Kourtney Kardashian Dating RumorsJohn Mayer talks to Andy Cohen about the Kourtney Kardashian dating rumors. While John says the rumors are not true, he says he does like the Kardashians and adds, “I think I’m post-celebrity relationship probably in my life.” Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday and Wednesday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM… 2019-05-13T17:10:31Z

Clearing the air even more, Mayer revealed that he thinks the Kardashian family began the dating rumors. “I got to be honest with you, little suspicious about the origin of the story,” Mayer told Cohen on Radio Andy in May 2019. “I’m not sure the calls are not coming from inside the house on this one.”

He continued saying, “I will say, if the call is coming from inside the house, it’s diabolical and genius. When people start gossiping about you and someone else, and they start putting your picture together, it gets real suggestive. You’re like, ‘Well, if I do then everything kind of falls into place because everyone is already putting us together.’ So, it’s a genius idea.”

Mayer also commented about the rumored “sweet serendipity” pickup line. “The only part that made me upset to any degree was that somebody said that when I saw Kourtney, I said, ‘It was sweet serendipity running into you,’ which I would never say … I didn’t say that because that’s hyper corny,” he told Cohen.

