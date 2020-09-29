Kim Kardashian Subtly Dismisses Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian wants to show her followers that her and husband Kanye West are still going strong. Kardashian posted various Instagram stories and tweets that subtly shut down divorce rumors that circulated last week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first posted a Instagram story of her and West’s dress-shoes with the caption “Date Night,” on Saturday, September 26, as seen below.

Kardashian continued to post a series of Instagram stories featuring her and West at a friend’s intimate wedding. One photo even highlighted Kardashian holding a specialty pink cocktail, and she wrote, “It’s a rare night that I have a drink!” And the date nights didn’t stop there.

West also shared his date night plans with Kardashian via Twitter on September 28. The presidential candidate tweeted a photo of a small table and two chairs placed outside of one of their compounds with a car’s headlights shining on the setup. West tweeted the photo with the caption, “Dinner for 2” with a dove emoji. Kardashian retweeted it and also added two dove emojis.

Kardashian rounded off dismissing the divorce rumors by posting a series of Instagram photos on September 29. The five photos feature her and West’s four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months. And in the fourth photo, West makes an appearance smiling and hugging Psalm. For the caption, Kardashian wrote, “How did I get so lucky?!?!?!”

Kardashian and West Sparked Divorce Rumors

Following West’s latest Twitter rant, rumors began to circulate that Kardashian was considering divorcing the rapper. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” a source told Page Six. “But she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.” The source explained that West’s latest comments and anti-abortion stance have taken a toll on Kardashian.

On July 4, the rapper announced his bid for presidency of the United States. Shortly after, he held a campaign event in South Carolina where he claimed in part that Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves. He also revealed that when Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, he initially wanted her to get an abortion. “I almost killed my daughter,” he said during the event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

Kardashian and West made their relationship public in April of 2012. The two dated for over a year before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, North West, 7, on June 15, 2013. Only a few months later in October, West spent over $3 million to propose to Kardashian, and the two got married in May of 2014.

Kardashian Was Reportedly ‘At the End of Her Rope – Again’

A source told People that the reality star “feels powerless” as West continued to tweet unsubstantiated accusations. The presidential candidate has been been tweeting troublesome messages since September 14. Kardashian has reportedly been struggling with her husband’s latest series of tweets. “He’s off his meds,” the source claimed to People. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.”

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source told People. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

The source also claimed that Kardashian had no idea that West was going on another Twitter spree. “She saw the tweets and was like, ‘Seriously? Again?’” the source told People. “She wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

