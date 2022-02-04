Kim Kardashian Publicly Fires Back at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to fire back at her ex Kanye West for calling her out on social media.

It appears as though West is upset about their 8-year-old daughter being on TikTok against his wishes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kanye West Accused Kim Kardashian of Putting Their Daughter North West on TikTok ‘Against My Will’

On February 4, 2022, West posted a TikTok video on his Instagram of his daughter North with the caption, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

He is referring to the mother-daughter TikTok account that Kardashian set up that already has 5.5 million followers and more than 60 million likes.

Fans offered support and advice to West in the comments of his Instagram post.

“Do not be bothered by any attempt to dictate your mood or alter your character,” someone wrote. “Games are being played, so don’t play into them. These are obvious attempts to upset you. Do not lose control over things you may not be able to control.”

“Tik tok is the worst thing to happen to society and specifically to our American kids. Sending my love and prayers bro,” another person wrote.

“Shit is wild when you got a baby mama now,” someone commented.

Some fans urged West to remove the post.

“Man take this down bruh keep this private,” a fan commented. “Talk to her personally,” a different person wrote.

Kim Kardashian Says the TikTok Joint Account for North West Allows ‘Her to Express Her Creativity’ & ‘Brings Her Happiness’ While She Is Under Adult Supervision

Kardashian took to her own social media to respond to West’s post.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, according to E! Online. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She continued on saying, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote to her nearly 300 million followers. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

She ended her response by asking West to handle matters in private and through lawyers.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately,” she said, according to the outlet. “and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West and Kardashian were married on May 24, 2014, in a lavish Florence, Italy ceremony. and split in 2021. Kardashian officially filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. In April they agreed to share joint custody of their four children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West.

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.