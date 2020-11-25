Kim Kardashian Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Even if you’re not a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you know Kim Kardashian has made some serious money over the years. Kardashian has made her money through a variety of ways, including multiple companies, her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and more.

Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $780 million, according to Forbes. So, how did Kardashian make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Kim Kardashian’s net worth:

1. Kim Kardashian Makes Money From ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’

Ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in 2007, it became an instant hit. The Kardashian family has made the most out of their franchise, with 19 completed seasons and various spinoffs. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner are also executive producers, in addition to starring on the show.

Kim Kardashian makes an estimated $4.5 million per season, according to Style Caster. The site estimated that Kardashian makes more in a season the Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner because of her role as an executive producer. They also added that Kardashian appears in almost every episode, compared to some of her other siblings.

Kardashian earned an additional $18 million from her wedding special to ex-husband Kris Humphries, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired special titled, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event. The two-part, four-hour special showed the wedding, the A-List guests, and the over-the-top festivities. Kardashian earned the $18 million from the special itself as well as endorsements and TV rights, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

2. Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Brand Became Successful

Kardashian’s shapewear brand drew criticism when she initially named it Kimono. She renamed the brand Skims, and since the misstep, it has brought in a decent amount of money. Skims offers various shapewear clothing, loungewear, slippers, undergarments, and more.

Skims made $2 million in the first few minutes of the site going live, per TMZ. Spanx made $4 million during their entire first year of business, according to Women’s Health. TMZ reported that there are “over a million people” on the waitlist since the launch. Skims has only been around since February 5, and since then has expanded internationally. Selfridges in the United Kingdom recently began selling Kardashian’s brand.

3. KKW Beauty Makes Kardashian Money

Kardashian launched her makeup collection KKW Beauty in 2017. Over the years, the makeup line has grown and has even helped Kardashian surpass Kylie Jenner in her net worth. Earlier this year in June, Kardashian landed a deal to sell a 20 percent stake to Coty, according to Forbes. The stake values KKW Beauty at $1 billion.

The deal added an additional $200 million to Kardashian’s net worth, according to Forbes. Due to the current COVID-19 economic climate, Forbes estimates that sale made West’s fortune valued at $780 million. Every year, KKW Beauty generates over $100 million in gross revenue, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kardashian also launched KKW Fragrance in 2017, and that hasn’t hurt the star either. Kardashian’s first three Crystal perfumes made $10 million within the first 24 hours, according to TMZ. Since then, Kardashian has released various fragrance collaborations with Kris Jenner, and all of her sisters.

4. Kardashian Earns Royalties From Her App

The reality star got involved in the tech world when she launched her mobile game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.” The app made over $8 million during the second quarter of 2018 alone, according to Variety. While many of the Kardashians have deleted their apps, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is still available.

The mobile game has been downloaded over 60 million times and has generated over $200 million in revenue, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kardashian earns 28 percent of the money generated in royalties to this day.

5. Kardashian’s Endorsement Deals Aren’t Cheap

For anyone who follows the Kardashians on social media, you know they aren’t afraid to shy away from paid promotions. Kim Kardashian has 192 million followers on Instagram, so the price for a sponsored post doesn’t run cheap. The amount of money depends on the sisters, but both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have hinted that they start in the hundreds of thousands.

Kardashian once announced that she turned down a $1 million endorsement deal, because her husband Kanye West asked him to do so. “So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his color palette, designs,” according to CNBC. “So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post, and I thought, ‘OK, well that’s easy’—just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it’s a quick post. And when I told [Kanye] about it, he asked me not to do it and said out of respect, I don’t think that we should be giving them everything, they copy everything.”

