Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Gets Taken Over

Kourtney Kardashian will be signing off her Instagram tomorrow, October 1, but luckily not for good. Kardashian will participate in #ShareTheMicUK to magnify Black women’s voices. Vanessa Kingori MBE – who will take over Kardashian’s Instagram account and co-organized the initiatve – is a multi award-winning, British based, businesswoman, youth advocate, diversity proponent and mother.

“I can’t wait to listen and watch Vanessa take over my account,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram post to inform her followers. The goal of #ShareTheMicUK is to, “magnify Black women’s voices as we kick start #blackhistorymonth UK,” Kingori wrote on an Instagram post.

Kardashian isn’t the only star that will participate tomorrow. Some other notable white women handing over their Instagrams include Victoria Beckham, Brooke Shields, Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Fearne Cotton, Laura Weir, Arizona Muse, and many more.

Vanessa Kingori Became British ‘Vogue’s’ First Female Publishing Director

Kingori made fashion history when she became British Vogue’s first female Publishing Director, the first Black person in the role in the company’s 100+ year history, and Condé Nast UK’s youngest serving Publishing Director. Kingori has worked as the Publishing Director since September of 2018. Kingori now hopes to, “encourage more women to break glass ceilings, be truly heard and tackle race inequality via the power of women’s relationships,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

But Kingori’s success doesn’t stop there. Kingori is a Visiting Fellow at the University of Arts London, has been on the judging panel of the Black British Business Awards since 2015, was listed in the ‘UK’s Most Influential Black Britons’ rankings by Powerlist magazine five years in a row, and even sat on the Mayor of London’s Brexit Advisory Panel in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II awarded Kingori an MBE – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – in the Queen’s 90th Birthday Honours List in June of 2016. Kingori was specifically awarded the MBE for services to the media industry. Kingori told The Voice that the award was, “an especially big accolade for my mother who brought my sister and I up as a single parent working all the hours she could as an NHS nurse.”

Kardashian Has Handed Over Her Instagram Before

When Kardashian hands over the reins to her Instagram tomorrow, it won’t be the first time she’s felt comfortable doing so. Kardashian previously participated in the #ShareTheMicNow initiative earlier this year in June during the Black Lives Matter Movement. Similar to the #ShareTheMicUK initiative, #ShareTheMicNow amplified Black women’s voices by taking over various famous white women’s Instagram profiles.

In #ShareTheMicNow, Kardashian also had a powerful Black woman talk to her followers. Bozoma Saint John – the current Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix – posted multiple Instagram stories and videos to Kardashian’s page. “I leave you with an action to take to be an active participant in changing our world.⁣..THE CHANGE BEGINS WITH YOU,” Saint John wrote on her final post.

Angelica Ross, Ashley Judd, Elaine Welteroth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Julia Roberts, Tarana Burke, and Alex Morgan were just some of the women who participated in #ShareTheMicNow in June. Stacey Bendet – the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of Alice and Olivia – co-founded #ShareTheMicNow and will also join Kardashian and others in #ShareTheMicUK on October 1.

