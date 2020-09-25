Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Address Jealousy In Their Relationship

Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble has been spending a lot of time with a new lady, and it’s not Kris Jenner. Jenner and Gamble decided to adopt a dog in January 2020. The sweet poodle – named Bridgette – has since taken over Gamble’s heart.

Even though the two got the new pup together, Gamble began to realize that he’s doing more work than Jenner. “Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I’m doing 99.7 percent of all dog duties,” Corey says in a confessional on the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I wouldn’t exactly call myself a dog person,” Jenner admits in a confessional. “It really grabbed by heart, and Corey ended up being such a dog person.” But while Gamble fell deeper in love, Jenner had a difficult time prioritizing the pup. “I don’t want to be a single parent,” Gamble says in a confessional.

Gamble Needs Jenner’s Attention

When Jenner doesn’t show up for a dog training class, Gamble decides to take things into his own hands. “So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette,” he reveals in a confessional.

Jenner and Gamble make plans to go to lunch, but when Gamble brings Bridgette and straps her into the backseat, Jenner isn’t too thrilled. She asks if dogs are even allowed, and Gamble insists that they will today. “We can’t go nowhere without Bridgette,” Gamble tells Jenner.

During the lunch, Gamble treats Bridget like a princes. He orders the pup organic chicken, puts her on her lap, and says he wants to take her to a Lakers game. He even tells the waiter she’s his “daughter.” “Corey really thinks that he’s Bridgette’s dad,” Jenner says in a confessional.

Jenner Confesses She’s Jealous of Bridgette

Afterwards, Jenner catches up with longtime friend Faye Resnick. She begins to tell Resnick about the lunch and Gamble’s obsession with Bridgette. Resnick continues telling Jenner that he’s being sweet and it’s normal, but Jenner isn’t having it.

“It’s adorable unless you’re me,” Jenner tells her. Resnick then asks if she’s jealous of all the attention Gamble is paying Bridgette. At first, Jenner laughs it off and says she can’t be jealous of a dog…well maybe just a little jealous. “I just want my boyfriend back,” Jenner tells her.

Since Jenner envies Bridgette for Gamble’s attention, she decides she needs to take extreme measures. Gamble walks into their home carrying Bridget and whispering into her ear when he spies his girlfriend. Jenner welcomes him home – in a head-to-toe Dalmatian costume. “If you can’t beat them, join them,” Jenner says in a confessional.

Jenner confesses to Gamble that she has become jealous of his attention towards Bridget. After Gamble realizes that his plan has worked, he confesses that all he cares about is their co-parenting relationship. “I need to remember that the puppy is important too, and you’re important too, so I’ll learn to be better,” Jenner tells Gamble in a confessional. The two end the scene by making up…and making out.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Have Dated for Five Years

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble met in August of 2014 – just a month before she filed for divorce from Caitlyn Jenner – started dating later that year in October, and have been together ever since – minus a few hiccups here and there.

Throughout the last few years, Jenner and Gamble have had their fair share of problems. Most notably, the two share a 25-year-age difference, with Jenner 64-years-old and Gamble 39-years-old. Both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are older than Gamble. In one episode of KUWTK, Gamble acknowledged the age gap. “I like all of y’all, but y’all are girls,” he said. “I’m a dude and I know how that s*** can go. I’m a young dude dating your mom. Y’all are not really my f****** kids. We are technically peers.”

Many of the KarJenner kids initially expressed their concerns with Jenner and Gamble’s relationship. “I’m worried about Mom a little bit,” Kim Kardashian said in a KUWTK episode.

“She doesn’t listen to me when I’m like, ‘You know, you should really take it slow’ … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don’t want her to rush into anything.” Khloe Kardashian also added that, “It’s creepy.” Jenner admitted later on in a confessional, “It’s so annoying that my own family is being so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life.” Khloe and Kim apologized to Gamble for assuming the worst. “We’re happy you make our mom happy,” Khloe said. “We just want to move forward and be in a good place.”

