Kris Jenner Dishes to Andy Cohen on Clapping Back at Mean Trolls

Kris Jenner is coming to her daughter’s defense during the latest Kardashian controversy. Kendall Jenner received backlash over the weekend when she hosted a Halloween and birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The star-studded event immediately drew criticism while the family was already under scrutiny for Kim Kardashian’s birthday vacation to a tropical island.

Kris Jenner is standing by Kendall Jenner’s side amid the controversy while appearing on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen on Monday, November 2. “We live our lives, trying to be just really good people,” Jenner told Cohen when he asked her about how she dealt with the negativity, “as a mom and their manager.”

Jenner added, “We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that. And I think, I am very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me, you know, I’ve really tried so hard.”

The almost 65-year-old momager continued that her family is, “very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week.” Jenner added that they continue to stay safe and get tested for COVID-19, “whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small.”

Jenner then explained the precautions the family took at Kendall Jenner’s party. “At Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until … the results were in,” she said. The momager also explained people were tested a few days before the party. “So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously,” she told Cohen.

“We do what we can,” Jenner said. “We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can.”

Kendall Jenner Received Major Backlash

Kendall Jenner hosted a combined Halloween and 25th birthday party at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 31. Jenner asked her guests to not post anything on social media, but some guests couldn’t help themself – including Kylie Jenner.

Photos from the parties revealed a handful of celebrities at Jenner’s party including Hailey and Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian, Justin Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, and Doja Cat, among others, according to ET.

Fans immediately criticized Kendall Jenner and many of the other stars. “Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween,” one user tweeted with a video from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story of her older sister blowing out birthday candles.

Kendall Jenner’s social media policy also leaked, which wrote, “NO SOCIAL MEDIA. Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” One fan tweeted a screenshot of the note and wrote, “not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t know.”

Another fan also noticed Jaden Smith partially wearing a clear mask. “not jaden smith dressing up as a covid patient for halloween,” one user sarcastically tweeted with a screenshot of Smith’s costume. “apart from attending that kendall jenner party, he’s making fun of the situation. my mom and my aunt are ashmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i’m beyond disgusted.”

Kendall Jenner Isn’t the Only Kardashian Making Headlines

Kim Kardashian and her family sparked controversy when they took a tropical vacation to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday. The whole family stayed off of social media for five days until returning home when they flooded their social profiles with glamorous photos.

Fans were immediately outraged that the family felt comfortable taking a vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost every guest in attendance posted on social media about the island getaway. Kim Kardashian posted a thread of tweets and Instagram posts on October 27 explaining the trip and the safety precautions they took, but fans were still upset.

Khloe Kardashian defended her sister and her family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 29. “I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town,” the 36-year-old Good American founder told DeGeneres. She added, “But this year is a frustrating year. I get it, I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do for us, it was such a nice thing.”

