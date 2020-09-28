Family Member Talks Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expanding Family

With ten Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren already, what’s one more? Kris Jenner definitely hasn’t closed the grandbaby door yet. Jenner hinted that having another baby might still be on the table Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The momager appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 24. DeGeneres – like many other fans – wanted to get the inside scoop on the couple’s rekindling. “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” DeGeneres asked Jenner.

“You never know around here,” Jenner giggled. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 and eventually welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018. The couple called it quits in March 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods.

Jenner also shut down rumors that she’s joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. “I think I would do it just to go on once in awhile and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” she told DeGeneres. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Kardashian and Thompson Have Been Spending More Time Together

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have publicly addressed their relationship status, but some factors point to a possible romantic rekindling. Kardashian and daughter True live together in Los Angeles, CA. A source told People that Thompson flew to Los Angeles during quarantine to spend time with Kardashian and their 2-year-old and has been there since June. “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it,” the source told People.

In early July, Kardashian and Thompson made headlines when People reported the two were back together. “The lockdown made them closer,” a source told People. “They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.” Thompson even got the invite to Kardashian’s 36th quarantine birthday party with close friends and family on June 29. Prior to the party, Thompson posted a heartfelt Instagram for Koko.

Kim Kardashian even hinted that the two were going strong. Kim posted two Instagram stories tagging both Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In the first Instagram story from early September 21, Kim posted a picture in workout shoes with two others. She made the caption, “Early Bird Special” and tagged both Khloe and Tristan.

While Kim didn’t say anything about Khloe or Tristan then, she did hint at a romantic relationship between the two a day later. Kim posted another Instagram story early morning on September 22 with a similar looking photo as the one from the day prior. But in addition to tagging Khloe and Tristan, Kim also wrote, “Am I 3rd wheeling hard?? #TeamNoDaysOffCrew.”

Kardashian and Thompson Could Be “Giving Their Relationship Another Try”

Only a few months after Thompson temporarily moved to Los Angeles for Kardashian and True, a source told People that they are, “giving their relationship another try.” The source continued, “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.”

Just over a month later, a romantic relationship between the two seemed more plausible. In August, People reported that they have been seriously dating since June. “She loves having him around,” a source told People. “He has the best relationship with True, and he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy.”

Thompson even offered to have Kardashian and True to move into his Los Angeles home. In a preview for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian shares that she and True need a place to stay while her home undergoes renovations in February 2020. Thompson suggests the two move into his home, to which Kardashian says, “Stop it, that’s not happening.”

Kardashian Doubts Thompson’s Intentions

Kardashian confronts Thompson about her fears and doubts with him in a recent teaser trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season 19,. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again,” she tells him. The teaser also shows a split second where Kardashian and Thompson appear to be dancing together by the pool.

A source confirmed to US Weekly in early September that Khloe has had trouble forgetting Thompson’s past behaviors. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” the source said. “But they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

