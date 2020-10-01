Kardashians Accused of Sexual Harassment

A former security guard has accused Kris Jenner of sexual harassment. The former security guard – named Marc McWilliams – has sued Jenner, his former employer David Shield Security, Armor Protection Services Inc., and Kourtney Kardashian for sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, racial and gender discrimination, and wrongful termination, according to documents obtained by Page Six. He filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, September 30.

McWilliams, a Black man, claimed that Jenner, “embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature,” according to court documents obtained by People. McWilliams added that he told Jenner that “such misconduct was unwelcome,” and requested that she, “cease and desist any such further misconduct,” but she allegedly, “ignored all such requests,” according to documents from People.

He added in court documents, as noted by Page Six, that after he began working for Jenner in May 2017, he, “became subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct” from Jenner. McWilliams also claimed that nothing happened after he complained to Jenner and David Shield Security.

McWilliams alleged that he complained to human resources from May 2017 to September 2018, but they didn’t do anything until Jenner, “began intentionally retaliating against” him, according to Page Six. Then later that month, he claimed he was suspended from working for Jenner but continued working for Kourtney Kardashian until he said he was terminated altogether on September 12, 2018.

He is seeking, “punitive and exemplary damages in an amount as yet unascertained but sufficient to punish and make an example of defendants, and each of them,” according to documents obtained by People.

Jenner and Kardashian Deny the Claims

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are denying all claims made by McWilliams. “Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams,” Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, made in a statement to People and other news outlets.

“His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later,” the statement continued.

“Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution,” the statement finished.

McWilliams Responds to Jenner’s Denial

In response to Singer’s statements, McWilliams’ attorney Sean Novak told E! News that, “The allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence. Our firm does not file ‘frivolous’ lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory.” Novak continued, “We look forward to litigating this in Court.”

READ NEXT: Kardashian Receives Backlash for Promoting Drugs