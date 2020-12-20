Kylie Jenner Gets Attacked By Protesters

Kylie Jenner was shopping when a group of animal rights activists approached her on Saturday, December 19, according to TMZ. Jenner was leaving a store that sells fur when protestors called her a “monster,” per TMZ.

Jenner was leaving Moncler – a store that sells luxury coats with fur – in Beverly Hills when she encountered a group of protestors. The protestors screamed at Jenner through megaphones, “Shame on you,” “You’re a monster,” and “Animals are skinned alive,” according to TMZ.

The animal rights activists blocked her Rolls-Royce car as her driver tried to leave. The protestors continued screaming at her. One of Jenner’s bodyguards attempted to remove a protestor from the path of Jenner’s car, but two protestors succeeded in remaining in the path, per TMZ.

The group of activists were holding a protest down the street when Jenner was shopping at Moncler. Sources close to Jenner told TMZ that someone from the store tipped off her location to someone and the news made its way to the protestors. The group waited for Jenner to exit the store.

Another Kardashian Was Recently Approached by Protestors

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one of her famous sisters to have tension with animal rights activists. A group of animal rights activists shouted in Kourtney Kardashian’s face in New York City earlier this year in October. Kardashian and her close friend Addison Rae Easterling – a TikTok star with 72 million followers on the platform – were grabbing a bite to eat at restaurant Locanda Varde when a group of anti-fur protestors confronted Kardashian. Robert Barbera, a celebrity photographer, captured the incident on video on his TikTok account.

Both Kardashian and Easterling were walking from the car to the restaurant when a group of protestors approached Kardashian while she was signing autographs. The group surrounded Kardashian screamed various animal abuse claims at her while holding posters saying, “Defend Animals.” One protestor shouted, “Stop abusing animals, you animal abuser, despicable animal abuser.”

Kardashian and her bodyguards wound through the group of people to safely get inside. One of her bodyguards shoved one of the protestors away when they got too close to the 41-year-old Poosh founder. Easterling didn’t stop for autographs and walked straight into the restaurant, with the protestors only interested in Kardashian. Barbera also captured the two leaving with no animal protestors – only fans – insight.

An Animal Rights Activist Took Physical Action Towards Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was launching her new fragrance True Reflection at the London Hotel in LA in March 2012. While doing interviews prior to the event, a younger female threw an entire bag of flour on Kardashian, as reported by CBS News. Kardashian didn’t press charges.

The identity of the flour-bomber still remains a mystery, but there have been rumors that PETA was involved. TMZ reported that the female flour-bomber was a top PETA activist. PETA denied any involvement, with a representative telling TMZ, “It was not [us]. We were given the video by an anti-fur activist on the scene.”

Kardashian herself wasn’t too distraught about the incident, as she still continued to promote her perfume at the launch party – after cleaning herself off first. “That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that’s happened to me,” Kardashian told E! News shortly after the incident. “Like I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there,” she said, laughing off the incident.

Khloe Kardashian formerly supported the animal rights organization PETA, and she even famously stripped down as part of PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign. Four years after the campaign, when reports surfaced that sister Kim Kardashian’s flour-bomber was related to PETA, Khloe Kardashian announced she was cutting ties with the organization. “I just received word that the woman responsible has very close ties to PETA, despite PETA publicly stating otherwise,” Kardashian wrote on her blog, as recorded by CBS News. “Not only has PETA lied to the public, but they have proved that they support this kind of behavior.”

